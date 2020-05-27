BroadwaySF to Present HADESTOWN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, THE PROM and More in 2021 Season

BroadwaySF has announced its 2020-2021 Season including seven Broadway blockbusters at the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres.

The showstopping lineup includes the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, jukebox sensations Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations and The Cher Show, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, To Kill A Mockingbird, The Prom, and the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown!

See full details here!

HADESTOWN

FEB. 2 - 28, 2021



Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.



HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Learn more here.

THE CHER SHOW

APR. 27 - MAY 23, 2021

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.



This hit Broadway musical features a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice, direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli. Rolling Stone raves "THE CHER SHOW is an explosion of fabulous excess," and The New York Times calls it a "a blindingly sparkly celebration of Cher's life."



THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

Learn more here.

OKLAHOMA!

JUN. 29 - JUL. 25, 2021

This is OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, dark and jolting, this acclaimed production of OKLAHOMA! "lets us experience Rodgers and Hammerstein's greatness anew." (The New Yorker).



Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this OKLAHOMA! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

Learn more here.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

JUL. 7 - OCT. 10, 2021

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.



Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. With a book by Tony winner John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by Emmy nominee Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Learn more here.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

AUG. 24 - SEP. 19, 2021

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat" (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

Learn more here.

THE PROM

SEP. 21 - OCT. 17, 2021

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine hails as "smart and big-hearted" while The New York Times declares it "makes you believe in musical comedy again!" THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.



THE PROM features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

Learn more here.

AIN'T TOO PROUD

OCT. 12 - NOV. 7, 2021

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.



Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.



The unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.



Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys) and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), Ain't Too Proud launches their first national tour to over 50 cities across America.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You