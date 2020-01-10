BroadwayCon Will Host The CW's KATY KEENE Screening And Q&A
BroadwayCon 2020 will host an exclusive screening of the premiere episode of The CW's new series KATY KEENE, followed by a panel about the show's creation with cast and producers. The screening and panel will take place Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. and is open to all BroadwayCon attendees. The show features characters who are artists, performers, and designers, capturing the same enthusiasm and excitement about their dreams that Broadway fans and creators themselves experience.
Tickets for the event are on sale now at BroadwayCon.com/register.
The panel will feature cast members Lucy Hale ("Pretty Little Liars"), Ashleigh Murray ("Riverdale"), Jonny Beauchamp ("Penny Dreadful"), Julia Chan ("Saving Hope"), Katherine LaNasa ("The Campaign"), Camille Hyde ("American Vandal") and Zane Holtz ("Hunter Killer") and executive producer Michael Grassi.
Premiering Thursday, February 6 at 8 p.m. on The CW, KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters - fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and "It Girl" Pepper Smith (Chan) - as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City...together.
A spinoff of the hit series "Riverdale," KATY KEENE is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Riverdale"), Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Supergirl," "Riverdale"), Michael Grassi ("Riverdale," "Supergirl"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Riverdale") and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).
