Broadway on TV: Tina Fey, Neil Patrick Harris & More for Week of February 25, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of February 25, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Tina Fey, Neil Patrick Harris and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!

Monday, February 25

Tina Fey- Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tuesday, February 26:

Neil Patrick Harris - The Late Late Show With James Corden

Wednesday, February 27:

Jessica Chastain - Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday, February 28:

Donny Osmond - The Talk

John MULANEY - Tonight Sow Starring Jimmy Fallon

Friday, March 1:

Cher: The Musical - Today Show

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You