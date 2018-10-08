Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Taye Diggs, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul & More for Week of October 8, 2018

Oct. 8, 2018  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 8, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Taye Diggs, Pasek and Paul and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Tuesday, October 9

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Steven Levenson, and Val Emmich - TODAY

Wednesday, October 10

Anna Kendrick - LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Taye Diggs - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN and TODAY

Friday, October 12

Rachel Bloom - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

*Rebroadcast* Cast of Mean Girls - LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!

