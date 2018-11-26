Broadway on TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Birbiglia & More for Week of November 26, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of November 26, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Birbiglia and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, November 26
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE - Rebroadcast
Taye Diggs - THE TALK
Brian Tyree Henry - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Tuesday, November 27
Kerry Washington - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Lin-Manuel Miranda - ELLEN
Wednesday, November 28
Sara Bareilles - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Thursday, November 29
Mike Birbiglia - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!