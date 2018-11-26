Broadway on TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Birbiglia & More for Week of November 26, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of November 26, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Birbiglia and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, November 26

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE - Rebroadcast

Taye Diggs - THE TALK

Brian Tyree Henry - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Tuesday, November 27

Kerry Washington - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Lin-Manuel Miranda - ELLEN

Wednesday, November 28

Sara Bareilles - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Thursday, November 29

Mike Birbiglia - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

