Broadway on TV: Jonathan Groff and Taye Diggs for Week of September 3, 2019

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of September 3, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Jonathan Groff and Taye Diggs will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Tuesday, September 3

Jonathan Groff - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Friday, September 6

Taye Diggs - ELLEN

