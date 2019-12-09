Broadway on TV: Idina Menzel, Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL & More for the Week of December 9, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of December 9, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Idina Menzel, James Corden, the cast of Jagged Little Pill, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, December 9
Tony Shalhoub - A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH
the Radio City Rockettes - THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW
Tuesday, December 10
Idina Menzel - TODAY
Wednesday, December 11
Ed Harris - THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Thursday, December 12
Sam Rockwell - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Ana Gasteyer - TODAY
Friday, December 13
James Corden - TODAY
