Broadway on TV: Idina Menzel, Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL & More for the Week of December 9, 2019

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of December 9, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Idina Menzel, James Corden, the cast of Jagged Little Pill, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, December 9

Tony Shalhoub - A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH

the Radio City Rockettes - THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW

Tuesday, December 10

Idina Menzel - TODAY

Wednesday, December 11

Ed Harris - THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Thursday, December 12

Sam Rockwell - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Ana Gasteyer - TODAY

Friday, December 13

James Corden - TODAY

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





