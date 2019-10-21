Broadway on TV: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. & More for Week of October 21, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 21, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Anthony Ramos, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, October 21

Julie Andrews - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Jonathan Groff - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Anthony Ramos - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Tuesday, October 22

John Lithgow - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Taye Diggs - THE TALK

Wednesday, October 23

Lea Michele - A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH

Taye Diggs - THE REAL

Neil Patrick Harris - TODAY

Harry Connick Jr. - DAILY POP

Thursday, October 24

Leslie Odom Jr. - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Julie Andrews - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Cynthia Erivo - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, TODAY

Friday, October 25

Lea Michele - THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW

Tituss Burgess - TODAY

Harry Connick Jr. - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





Related Articles