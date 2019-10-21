Broadway on TV: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. & More for Week of October 21, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 21, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Anthony Ramos, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, October 21
Julie Andrews - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Jonathan Groff - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Anthony Ramos - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
Tuesday, October 22
John Lithgow - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Taye Diggs - THE TALK
Wednesday, October 23
Lea Michele - A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH
Taye Diggs - THE REAL
Neil Patrick Harris - TODAY
Harry Connick Jr. - DAILY POP
Thursday, October 24
Leslie Odom Jr. - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
Julie Andrews - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Cynthia Erivo - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, TODAY
Friday, October 25
Lea Michele - THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW
Tituss Burgess - TODAY
Harry Connick Jr. - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!