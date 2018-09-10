Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, & More for Week of September 10, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of September 10, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Brian Tyree Henry - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Daniel Radcliffe - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON and TODAY
Cherry Jones - TODAY
Bobby Cannavale - TODAY
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!