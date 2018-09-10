Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, & More for Week of September 10, 2018

Sep. 10, 2018  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of September 10, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Brian Tyree Henry - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Daniel Radcliffe - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON and TODAY

Cherry Jones - TODAY

Bobby Cannavale - TODAY

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!

