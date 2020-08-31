Broadway for Biden's Weekly Phone Banking Continues With Alex Boniello, Andrew Barth Feldman, Joe Iconis, and More
Broadway for Biden is a newly formed, inclusive online community.
Broadway for Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues tomorrow, Monday, August 31, 2020, featuring artists from the celebrated Broadway musicals Dear Evan Hansen and Be More Chill. Alex Boniello and Andrew Barth Feldman from the cast of Dear Evan Hansen and Be More Chill creator Joe Iconis and stars Will Roland (also an original Dear Evan Hansen cast member) and Stephanie Hsu will host the evening on behalf of Broadway for Biden.
To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.
Broadway for Biden is a newly formed, inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers, students, and Broadway fans around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a quickly growing online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting events, disseminating key information, and amplifying the unique stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse population to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.
Broadway for Biden's top priority is getting the Biden/Harris ticket elected this November, and in every action it takes to accomplish that goal, the organization takes inspiration from the campaign's motto: "Build back better." Since its first event held at the end of July, the organization has united more than 50 volunteers, made up of current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, stage managers, and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community.
The Broadway for Biden leadership team is comprised of Halle Morse, Jeff Metzler, Julie Boardman, and Nolan Doran. Its field team was created by Dimitri Moise and is led by Flora Stamatiades, Josh Daniel, Matt DiCarlo, Stephanie Israelson, and Roxanne Quilty. Tyler Mount is Head of Digital Strategy.
