Broadway at the Cabaret: Alan Cumming, Actor Therapy with Lindsay Mendez, Max Chernin & More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, June 24 - June 30, 2018. Come hear the music play!

Sondheim Unplugged

June 24 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

BACK FOR SEASON EIGHT! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party! Featuring Lane Bradbury (Gypsy's original Dainty June), Eric Michael Gillett (original Broadway company of The Frogs), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna), Melanie Vaughan (Sunday in the Park with George's original Celeste #1), Jacob Hoffman, Brian Charles Rooney, and Marta Sanders.

Max Chernin: The Color Ginger

June 25 at Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

Max Chernin (Bright Star, Sunday In The Park With George) makes his Green Room 42 debut in The Color Ginger. Fellow redhead Ryan Fielding Garrett (Kinky Boots, The Man In The Ceiling) joins Max in exploring the ghosts of his past, the delight of the present, and the uncertainty of his future. Songs, stories, historical evidence....bring your sunscreen, and come see this Broadway ginger shine bright!

Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant

June 26 - 30 at The Carlyle - BUY TICKETS

and at Joe's Pub after midnight - BUY TICKETS!

How you know him: Cabaret

Alan Cumming has performed with Jay Z and Liza with a Z; he has won a Tony, hosted the Tonys and been nominated for an Emmy for doing so; he has a soap called Cumming In A Bar, and a bar called Club Cumming; he made back to back films with Stanley Kubrick and the Spice Girls; he has played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, all the parts in Macbeth, General Batista of Cuba, a goat opposite Sean Connery, Dionysus, a Smurf (twice) the EmCee in Cabaret (thrice), a James Bond baddie - oh, and political spinmeister Eli Gold on seven seasons of The Good Wife for which he received multiple Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG award nominations. He became an American citizen in 2008 and Legal Immigrant is a cabaret of songs and stories about his life and loves in his adopted homeland.

54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

June 30 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time! If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them! And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver's ACTOR THERAPY Celebrates Pride

June 23 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

ACTOR THERAPY goes Feinstein's/54 Below! Hosted by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Darling) and Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel - Tony Award, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.vJoin Ryan Scott Oliver, Lindsay Mendez, and their cast of talented performers as they celebrate the alumni of this memorable program!vOn June 30th, we present "ACTOR THERAPY Celebrates Pride: Songs of Self-Love and Self-Acceptance." Featuring: Matt Beary, Audra Bryant, Maggie Davenport, Mary Hannah Dober, Caitlin Fahey, Alina Fontanilla, Belle Goodman, Sydney Goodwin, Maura Lefevre, Kim Onah, Caitlyn Piccirillo, Jacob Rienstra, Nathan David Smith, Stephen Todd, Mari Uchida, and Gerry Vega.

