Broadway Talent Tapped for 2018/2019 Season at the Met

Accelerating his arrival as Music Director by two seasons, Yannick Nézet-Séguin will take up the post in time for the start of the Metropolitan Opera's 2018-19 season, it was announced today. By freeing up some guest conducting weeks in his busy calendar in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, Nézet-Séguin will now be able to conduct three operas and two Met Orchestra concerts at Carnegie Hall in each of those seasons, instead of the two operas per season originally scheduled. With the assumption of the Music Director title in the fall of 2018, Nézet-Séguin will also be taking on the full artistic responsibilities for the orchestra, chorus, and music staff. His full-time collaboration with Met General Manager Peter Gelb on all other artistic matters will also begin at that time. As previously announced, Nézet-Séguin will begin conducting a minimum of five operas per season starting with the 2020-21 season.

The new Music Director will be a significant presence on the podium in the 2018-19 season. In addition to leading the new La Traviata and conducting the two Carnegie Hall concerts, Maestro Nézet-Séguin will also lead revivals of Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande and Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites.

It was also announced that the Neubauer Family Foundation, founding sponsors of the Met's successful Live in HD transmissions to movie theaters, now in its 12th season, has made a $15 million gift to name the Music Director position in honor of Nézet-Séguin's appointment. In recognition of this gift, the position will be called the Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, the first time in the history of the Met that the position has been named. Mrs. Lerman-Neubauer is a member of the Executive Committee of the Met's Board. Her husband, Joseph Neubauer, former Chairman and CEO of Aramark, is a well known philanthropist who is Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the University of Chicago and Chairman of the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia.

The Met's 2018-19 season opens on September 24 with Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak's new production of Saint-Saëns's Samson et Dalila, conducted by Sir Mark Elder, starring Roberto Alagna and El?na Garan?a in the title roles. Nico Muhly's new opera Marnie has its North American premiere a few weeks later, conducted by Robert Spano, with Isabel Leonard in the title role. Marnie is directed by Michael Mayer, who is also responsible for a new La Traviata, conducted by Nézet-Séguin and starring Diana Damrau. The final new production is from Sir David McVicar: Cilea's Adriana Lecouvreur, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, starring Anna Netrebko in the title role.

Because of the significant production demands and rehearsal time required by the revival of the Lepage Ring cycle, the Met is presenting only four new productions this season.

Wagner's epic four-opera masterwork, Der Ring des Nibelungen, returns to the Met this season for the first time since 2013. Philippe Jordan, Music Director of the Paris Opera, will lead all three cycles of Robert Lepage's production, beginning March 9, 2019. Soprano Christine Goerke leads the cast with her first Met performances as the warrior maiden Brünnhilde.

In addition to the Ring, the season features 18 revivals, including Verdi's Aida, with Anna Netrebko singing the title role for the first time at the Met; Puccini's La Fanciulla del West, with tenor Jonas Kaufmann returning to the Met to star opposite Eva-Maria Westbroek; and Verdi's Otello, with Gustavo Dudamel making a highly anticipated Met conducting debut.

"It is wonderful for the entire company that Yannick will assume his duties two seasons ahead of schedule, said General Manager Peter Gelb. "The orchestra loves him, the chorus loves him, everyone in the building loves him. He is a truly great artist under whom the Met will only thrive." Referring to the gift from the Neubauer Family Foundation, Gelb said, "The Met is so fortunate to be the recipient of such enlightened and generous philanthropy from two of our most loyal supporters, who believe in the power of transformative gifts."

Yannick Nézet-Séguin said, "The Metropolitan Opera is the greatest opera company in the world and I'm honored to become its next Music Director. I'm eager to continue to collaborate with the Met Orchestra, Chorus, and administration to keep the Met's artistic standards at the highest level, and to amplify the great work the company already does to reach new audiences and ensure the future of the art form. I have worked with the Neubauers for many years in Philadelphia and know how committed they are to supporting the arts. Their extraordinary generosity for the work of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Met makes this exciting moment even more humbling for me."

Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer said, "Yannick insists on the timeless virtues that have led the Met to the highest standards of artistic expression. But he also adds a new kind of energy, making opera a compelling choice for broader and younger audiences. We believe his enthusiasm, energy, and inspired music-making will continue to be a major asset for the Met and will push the boundaries even further for what great opera can achieve."

New Productions

Samson et Dalila - Camille Saint-Saëns

Opening: September 24, 2018

Conductor: Sir Mark Elder

Production: Darko Tresnjak

Set Designer: Alexander Dodge

Costume Designer: Linda J. Cho

Lighting Designer: Donald Holder

Choreographer: Austin Mccormick

Live in HD: October 20, 2018

The season opens with a new production of Saint-Saëns's biblical tragedy Samson et Dalila, conducted by Sir Mark Elder and starring El?na Garan?a and Roberto Alagna, last seen together at the Met in acclaimed performances of Bizet's Carmen. Laurent Naouri co-stars as the High Priest opposite Elchin Azizov as the Philistine King Abimélech and Dmitry Belosselskiy as the Old Hebrew. Beginning March 13, Elder returns to lead Anita Rachvelishvili and Aleksandrs Antonenko as the title characters, with Tomasz Konieczny and Günther Groissböck joining the cast as Abimélech and the Old Hebrew, respectively. Darko Tresnjak, the Tony Award-winning director of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, makes his Met debut directing the first new Met production of the opera in 20 years.

Marnie - Nico Muhly MET PREMIERE

Opening: October 19, 2018

Conductor: Robert Spano

Libretto: Nicholas Wright

Production: Michael Mayer

Set and Projection Designers: Julian Crouch and 59 Productions

Costume Designer: Arianne Phillips

Lighting Designer: Kevin Adams

Choreographer: Lynne Page

Live in HD: November 10, 2018

Nico Muhly's Marnie, based on Winston Graham's novel, which also inspired Alfred Hitchcock's thriller, has its Met premiere on October 19. Isabel Leonard stars in the title role opposite Christopher Maltman as her blackmailing husband, Mark Garland, Iestyn Davies as his brother, Terry, Janis Kelly as Mrs. Rutland, and acclaimed mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves as Marnie's mother. Co-commissioned by the Met and sung in English, Marnie is one of two new productions directed by the Tony Award winner Michael Mayer next season at the Met, in addition to a revival of his staging of Verdi's Rigoletto. Robert Spano makes his company debut leading this Met premiere. Marnie is a co-production with English National Opera, where the opera premiered in 2017.

La Traviata - Giuseppe Verdi

Opening: December 4, 2018

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin / Nicola Luisotti

Production: Michael Mayer

Set Designer: Christine Jones

Costume Designer: Susan Hilferty

Lighting Designer: Kevin Adams

Choreographer: Lorin Latarro

Live in HD: December 15, 2018

Yannick Nézet-Séguin makes his first Met appearance as Music Director conducting Verdi's La Traviata, directed by Michael Mayer, featuring a dazzling 18th-century setting that changes with the seasons. Diana Damrau, who made her acclaimed role debut as Violetta at the Met during the 2012-13 season, returns as the tragic heroine, opposite Juan Diego Flórez as her lover, Alfredo, and Quinn Kelsey as Alfredo's protective father, Giorgio Germont. Beginning April 5, Nicola Luisotti conducts Anita Hartig as Violetta, Stephen Costello as Alfredo, and Artur Ruci?ski and Plácido Domingo sharing the role of the elder Germont.

Adriana Lecouvreur - Francesco Cilea NEW YEAR'S EVE GALA

Opening: December 31, 2018

Conductor: Gianandrea Noseda

Production: Sir David McVicar

Set Designer:Charles Edwards

Costume Designer: Brigitte Reiffenstuel

Lighting Designer: Adam Silverman

Choreographer: Adam Pudney

Live in HD: January 12, 2019

For the first time at the Met, Anna Netrebko sings the title role of Adriana Lecouvreur, the great 18th-century actress in love with the military hero Maurizio, sung by Piotr Beczala. Gianandrea Noseda conducts Cilea's tragedy, directed by Sir David McVicar, with the action partially set in a working replica of a Baroque theater. The cast also features Anita Rachvelishvili as the Principessa de Bouillon, Adriana's rival for Maurizio's affections, and Ambrogio Maestri as Michonnet, Adriana's faithful friend. For the performances on January 23 and 29, Jennifer Rowley takes on the title role.

Der Ring des Nibelungen - Richard Wagner

Wagner's epic four-opera masterwork, Der Ring des Nibelungen, returns to the Met this season. Philippe Jordan, Music Director of the Paris Opera, will lead all three cycles of Robert Lepage's production, beginning March 9, 2019. Among the returning and new Wagnerian stars in leading roles are Christine Goerke as the warrior maiden Brünnhilde; Greer Grimsley and Michael Volle as Wotan; Stefan Vinke and Andreas Schager as the fearless hero Siegfried; Eva-Maria Westbroek as Sieglinde; Stuart Skelton as her twin, the ill-fated Siegmund; Jamie Barton as Fricka, the formidable queen of the gods; Tomasz Konieczny in his Met debut as the scheming Alberich; Karen Cargill as the Earth goddess Erda; Sarah Connolly as Brünnhilde's sister, Waltraute; Gerhard Siegel returning as the wily dwarf Mime; Evgeny Nikitin as the manipulated Gunther; Dmitry Belosselskiy as the giant (and later the dragon) Fafner; Günther Groissböck as his brother, Fasolt, and the brutal Hunding; and Eric Owens as the villainous Hagen. In addition to the three complete cycles, the Met will present individual, non-cycle performances of Das Rheingold on March 14, 2019, and Die Walküre on March 25 and April 25, 2019.

Repertory Highlights

La Bohème returns on September 25 with James Gaffigan making his Met debut conducting all performances. Nicole Car makes her company debut as Mimì opposite Vittorio Grigolo as Rodolfo, with Angel Blue adding another role to her Met repertory as Musetta and Étienne Dupuis making his Met debut as Marcello. Later performances of Franco Zeffirelli's production will boast Ailyn Pérez, Michael Fabiano, Susanna Phillips, and Simone Piazzola as the bohemians.

Anna Netrebko makes her Met role debut in the title role of the enslaved Ethiopian princess in Verdi's tragedy of ancient Egypt, Aida, opening September 26, with Anita Rachvelishvili as her formidable rival, Amneris. The cast also features Aleksandrs Antonenko as the warrior Radamès and Quinn Kelsey as Aida's father, Amonasro, under the baton of Nicola Luisotti. On January 7, Sonja Frisell's production returns with Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role with Dolora Zajick and Olesya Petrova as Amneris, Yonghoon Lee as Radamès, and Roberto Frontali as Amonasro. For the later performances Luisotti will share podium duties with Plácido Domingo.

Jonas Kaufmann and Yusif Eyvazov star in Puccini's La Fanciulla del West, sharing the role of the outlaw Dick Johnson, opposite Eva-Maria Westbroek in the title role of the saloon owner Minnie. Giancarlo Del Monaco's production opens October 17, with Željko Lu?i? as the sheriff Jack Rance and Marco Armiliato conducting all performances.

Sondra Radvanovsky stars in the title role of Tosca, featuring Joseph Calleja as Cavaradossi and Wolfgang Koch as Scarpia, in Sir David McVicar's production from the 2017-18 season, beginning October 25. Later, from March 18, Jennifer Rowley sings the title diva. Carlo Rizzi conducts all performances.

Omer Meir Wellber conducts Carmen beginning October 30. Clémentine Margaine returns in her signature role as the gypsy seductress following her 2017 triumph in Sir Richard Eyre's production, with Yonghoon Lee and Roberto Alagna as Don José, Guanqun Yu as the devoted Micaëla, and Kyle Ketelsen as the toreador Escamillo. Louis Langrée conducts later performances, beginning January 9, with Aleksandra Kurzak as Micaëla and Alexander Vinogradov as Escamillo.

For the first time since 2000, Robert Carsen's production of Arrigo Boito's only opera, Mefistofele, returns to the Met on November 8, starring Christian Van Horn as the title character, with Michael Fabiano as Faust, Angela Meade as Margherita, and Jennifer Check as Helen of Troy.

In November, Pretty Yende stars in Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles as the beautiful Hindu priestess pursued by Javier Camarena and Mariusz Kwiecie? as the rival pearl divers competing for her hand. Penny Woolcock's 2015 production has its first revival, conducted by Emmanuel Villaume. Nicolas Testé returns as the high priest Nourabad.

Il Trittico, which received its world premiere at the Met exactly 100 years ago, comprised of three one-act Puccini operas, Il Tabarro, Suor Angelica, and Gianni Schicchi, returns to the Met from November 23 in the popular 2007 production by Jack O'Brien. Amber Wagner sings Giorgetta with Marcelo Alvarez as Luigi and George Gagnidze and Lucio Gallo as Michele in Il Tabarro; Kristine Opolais sings the title role in Suor Angelica; Plácido Domingo sings the title role of Gianni Schicchi, with Kristina Mkhitaryan in her Met debut as Lauretta, and Atalla Ayan as Rinuccio. They are joined by Stephanie Blythe, who repeats her much admired portrayals of Frugola in Il Tabarro, the Principessa in Suor Angelica, and Zita in Gianni Schicchi. Bertrand de Billy conducts.

Gustavo Dudamel makes his Met debut on December 14, conducting Verdi's Otello in Bartlett Sher's 2015 production starring Stuart Skelton in the title role, with Sonya Yoncheva reprising her acclaimed interpretation of Desdemona and Željko Lu?i? as Iago.

The Met will again stage a holiday presentation, continuing a tradition begun in 2006. The abridged, English-language version of Julie Taymor's production of Mozart's The Magic Flute opens December 19. The cast includes Erin Morley as Pamina, Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, Ben Bliss as Tamino, Nathan Gunn as Papageno, Morris Robinson as Sarastro, and Brenton Ryan as Monostatos. Harry Bicket will conduct all of the performances. An "Open House" for families, attracting hundreds of young audience members for behind-the-scenes displays and demonstrations by members of the Met's backstage staff, will again be a highlight of the season on December 29.

Pelléas et Mélisande returns to the Met stage for the first time in almost a decade starting January 15, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Isabel Leonard stars as Mélisande and Paul Appleby as Pelléas, with Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Geneviève, Kyle Ketelsen as Golaud, and Ferruccio Furlanetto as Arkel in Sir Jonathan Miller's production.

The Met's 2015 production of two rarely performed one-act operas returns in January: Tchaikovsky's romantic fairy tale Iolanta, with Sonya Yoncheva in the title role of a blind princess and Matthew Polenzani as Count Vaudémont, a knight who loves her; and Bartók's harrowing Bluebeard's Castle, with Angela Denoke as the bride who gradually uncovers the terrifying truth about her new husband, sung by Gerald Finley. Henrik Nánási makes his Met debut to conduct both operas, presented in Mariusz Treli?ski's production.

Conducted by Cornelius Meister making his company debut on January 30, Mozart's Don Giovanni features Luca Pisaroni and Peter Mattei in the title role. Michael Grandage's production features Rachel Willis-Sørensen and Guanqun Yu as Donna Anna, Susanna Phillips as Donna Elvira, Aida Garifullina in her Met debut and Serena Malfi as Zerlina, and Stanislas de Barbeyrac in his company debut sharing Don Ottavio with Pavol Breslik. Ildar Abdrazakov and Adam Plachetka share the role of Leporello.

Donizetti's comedy La Fille du Régiment will return to the Met in February, with Pretty Yende and Javier Camarena in the leading roles of the tomboy Marie and Tonio, the soldier who loves her. Enrique Mazzola will conduct the opera, seen in Laurent Pelly's light-hearted staging. Stephanie Blythe will play the Marquise of Berkenfield, with Alessandro Corbelli and Maurizio Muraro singing the role of stout-hearted Sergeant Sulpice.

With performances from February 12, Verdi's Rigoletto stars Nadine Sierra and Rosa Feola as Gilda, opposite Vittorio Grigolo and Bryan Hymel as the Duke, and Roberto Frontali and George Gagnidze in the title role. Nicola Luisotti conducts Michael Mayer's 1960s Las Vegas-themed production.

Verdi's final masterpiece, Falstaff, an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor, conducted by Richard Farnes, returns February 22, with Ambrogio Maestri in the title role following his lauded portrayal in the 2013-14 season. Robert Carsen's production, set in post-war 1950s Britain, also stars Ailyn Pérez as Alice Ford, Juan Jesús Rodríguez as the jealous Ford, Golda Schultz as their daughter, Nannetta, and Marie-Nicole Lemieux as the cunning Mistress Quickly.

In the spring, Lothar Koenigs conducts La Clemenza di Tito, with Matthew Polenzani adding a new Mozart role to his repertoire as the noble title character, and Joyce DiDonato singing Sesto for the first time at the Met. Elza van den Heever co-stars as the imperious Vitellia. Ying Fang portrays Servilia, Christian Van Horn sings the role of Publio, and Paula Murrihy plays Annio, in Jean-Pierre Ponnelle's 1984 staging.

Led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Poulenc's masterpiece Dialogues des Carmélites, about a group of nuns caught in the maelstrom of the French Revolution, begins performances on May 3, 2019. John Dexter's production stars Isabel Leonard reprising her acclaimed performance as Blanche de la Force, Adrianne Pieczonka as Mme. Lidoine, Erin Morley returning as Sister Constance, David Portillo as Blanche's brother, Chevalier de la Force, and Karita Mattila as the First Prioress.

The MET Orchestra at Carnegie Hall

The MET Orchestra continues its highly acclaimed annual series of three performances at Carnegie Hall in 2018-19. On May 18, Valery Gergiev conducts the Met Orchestra in a program of Schumann's Piano Concerto with Daniil Trifonov, and Schubert's Great C Major Symphony. On June 3 Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads a presentation of French music (Debussy, Dutilleux and Ravel), in a program featuring mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, and on June 14 he will conduct Mahler's Rückert-Lieder with El?na Garan?a, and Bruckner's Symphony No. 7.

Noteworthy Met Debuts

Notable Met debuts this season include American director Darko Tresnjak staging Samson et Dalila (September 24); Australian soprano Nicole Car as Mimì in La Bohème (September 25); Canadian baritone Étienne Dupuis as Marcello in La Bohème (September 25); German baritone Wolfgang Koch as Scarpia in Tosca (October 25); American conductor James Gaffigan leading La Bohème (September 25); American conductor Robert Spano leading Marnie (October 19); Israeli conductor Omer Meir Wellber leading Carmen (October 30); Russian soprano Kristina Mkhitaryan as Lauretta in Gianni Schicchi (November 23); Italian baritone Simone Piazzola as Marcello in La Bohème (November 29); American choreographer Lorin Latarro for La Traviata (December 4); Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel leading Otello (December 14); Canadian contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Geneviéve in Pelléas et Mélisande (January 15); Hungarian conductor Henrik Nánási leading Iolanta/Bluebeard's Castle (January 24); Russian soprano Aida Garifullina as Zerlina in Don Giovanni (January 30); French tenor Stanislas de Barbeyrac as Don Ottavio in Don Giovanni (January 30); German conductor Cornelius Meister with Don Giovanni (January 30); British conductor Richard Farnes with Falstaff (February 22); Polish bass Tomasz Konieczny as Alberich in Das Rheingold (March 9); Italian soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda in Rigoletto (April 26); and Italian soprano Edith Haller as Gutrune in Götterdämmerung (April 27).

The Met: Live in HD 2018-19

The 2018-19 season of The Met: Live in HD will kick off October 6 with Aida. The series will continue with Samson et Dalila (October 20), La Fanciulla del West (October 27), Marnie (November 10), La Traviata (December 15), Adriana Lecouvreur (January 12), Carmen (February 2), La Fille du Régiment (March 2), Die Walküre (March 30), and Dialogues des Carmélites (May 11).

The Met's groundbreaking series launched in 2006 and quickly established the company as the world's leading alternative cinema content provider. More than 24 million tickets have been sold since the inception of the series which currently reaches more than 2,200 movie theaters in 73 countries around the world.

Tickets for the 10 transmissions in the 2018-19 Live in HD season will go on sale July 18, 2018, in the U.S. and Canada, with Met Members offered priority before tickets are made available to the general public. International ticket sales dates and details on ordering tickets for the 2018-19 Live in HD series vary from country to country and will be announced separately by individual distributors.

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, The Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. Transmission of The Met: Live in HD in Canada is made possible thanks to the generosity of Jacqueline Desmarais, in memory of Paul G. Desmarais Sr.

Within months of their initial live transmissions, the Live in HD programs are shown on PBS. The PBS series, Great Performances at the Met, is produced in association with PBS and WNET, with support from Toll Brothers, America's luxury home builder. Additional funding is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Met: HD Live in Schools

The Met's HD Live in Schools program will continue for its 12th season, partnering with 48 school districts across the country to bring the Met's live HD transmissions to students and teachers. This season, Saint-Saëns's Samson et Dalila, Puccini's La Fanciulla del West, Nico Muhly's Marnie, Verdi's La Traviata, Bizet's Carmen, and Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment will be included in the program. The Met's HD education program includes backstage visits for students, who learn how costumes and scenery are constructed; Q&As with artists; access to final dress rehearsals; in-school workshops; and teacher training workshops. Program and curriculum guides are created for in-school use in conjunction with HD screenings. Program support for HD Live in Schools is provided through a partnership with the New York City Department of Education.

Student Dress Rehearsals are generously supported by Bank of America.

Live Simulcasts and Summer Events

In keeping with a tradition begun on Opening Night in 2006, the September 24 season premiere performance of Samson et Dalila will be transmitted live to numerous large screens in Times Square. The Times Square relay of the Opening Night Gala is presented in cooperation with the City of New York and Times Square Arts. The live transmission to Times Square is made possible with the cooperation of the City of New York, with leadership support provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. Additional funding is provided by the Metropolitan Opera Guild and Opera News. This program is also supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

In Summer 2018, the Met's two free summer series will return. The Summer Recital Series will again present Met artists in recital in each of the five boroughs, and the Summer HD Festival will show operas from the Live in HD series on a large screen at Lincoln Center Plaza to an audience of approximately 3,000 people per night. Together, the Met's summer programs are expected to allow approximately 50,000 New Yorkers to experience the Met for free.

The Met's Summer Recital Series is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and in collaboration with the Department of Parks and Recreation. Major funding has also been provided by The Elizabeth B. McGraw Foundation, in honor of Mrs. McGraw. The Summer HD Festival is generously supported by The Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust, with funding also provided by the Aetna Foundation.

The Met on the Radio and the Web

The Met's 88th consecutive Saturday Matinee Radio Broadcast season kicks off on December 1 with a live broadcast of Boito's Mefistofele and continues through the May 11. The broadcast season will once again be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. Mary Jo Heath returns for her fourth season as host and Ira Siff returns for his 12th season as commentator for the broadcasts, which feature a range of dynamic intermission features, live backstage interviews with artists, and the ever-popular Opera Quiz. The 2018-19 Metropolitan Opera Saturday matinee radio broadcast season will be sponsored by Toll Brothers, America's luxury homebuilder, with generous long-term support from The Annenberg Foundation, The Neubauer Family Foundation, and the Vincent A. Stabile Endowment for Broadcast Media, and through contributions from listeners worldwide.

Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 75 will present its 13th season as the country's premier subscription radio channel dedicated to opera. Up to three live performances will be broadcast each week during the season, hosted by Mary Jo Heath with commentator William Berger, as well as historic broadcasts from the Met's vast collection. The channel also features lively interviews and previews of upcoming Met performances. The live broadcast season begins with the Met's Opening Night performance of Samson et Dalila on September 24. Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM is available to subscribers in the United States and Canada.

The Met will continue to stream one live performance per week during the 2018-19 season on its website at metopera.org.

The Met will continue to release performances from its vast archive of current and historic performances on CD, DVD, Blu-Ray, and digital platforms in the 2018-19 season, with the trademark artistic and production quality that has earned the company three consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Opera Recording.

More than 100 titles are currently available for purchase through the iTunes store iTunes.com/metopera, including Live in HD and standard definition video performances, audio performances, and ringtones, with additional titles added throughout the year.

Met Opera on Demand

The Met's exclusive streaming service now features more than 650 full-length Met performances, available worldwide on a growing number of platforms that now includes computers; Roku devices; Apple TV; iPad; iPhone; Android devices; and Samsung Smart TVs. The Met Opera on Demand library includes 110 presentations from the Live in HD series, as well as hundreds of telecasts and radio broadcasts dating back to 1935.

Met Opera on Demand: Student Access allows university and college libraries to make this digital resource from the Met accessible to their student populations. Now in its fifth year, Student Access is currently available at more than 130 schools around the world.

Ticket Information and Audience Development Initiatives

Ticket prices for the 2018-19 season will once again range from $25 to $480 for the 3,800 seats in the opera house. Approximately 40% of Met tickets will cost less than $100 and approximately 60% of Met tickets will cost less than $150.

Subscriptions for the 2018-19 season and full Ring cycle packages are available now, and single tickets for the 2018-19 season will go on sale to the general public on June 24, 2018. Subscription tickets will be significantly less expensive than single tickets, with a discount of up to 15% versus single-sale prices. This year, the company will once again offer advance exchange privileges to subscribers. Other subscriber benefits introduced in recent seasons, including the elimination of exchange fees and discounts on additional tickets, will continue.

"Create Your Own" packages, where three or more performances are discounted when purchased together, will be released for sale on April 11, 2018.

The Rush Tickets program will return in 2018-19, making more than 30,000 $25 tickets available to the general public. Rush Tickets can be purchased on a first-come first-serve basis by visiting metopera.org at 12 p.m. for weekday performances, 2 p.m. for Saturday evening performances, and 4 hours before curtain for matinee performances.

The Met Opera Students program will return in 2018-19, offering $35 tickets to many operas to student members of the program. The Students program will also offer invitations to artist lectures, discounts at the Met Opera Shop, and the opportunity to meet other opera lovers at special student events.

The "Fridays Under 40" audience development program will continue for a fourth season. Participants will enjoy discounted tickets and themed receptions before performances of ten Fridays Under 40 tickets will go on sale June 24, 2018.

Front of House

The lobby of the Metropolitan Opera House will continue to be open to the public, free of charge, on weekdays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Sundays (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) beginning Tuesday, September 25 and continuing through the end of the opera season; on Saturdays, the house is open only to ticket holders for one of the day's two performances.

Visitors coming to the Met can walk up the famous grand staircase of the opera house, admire the iconic crystal chandeliers, or step out onto the balcony overlooking Lincoln Center Plaza. Personal photography is permitted in all public areas of the house, allowing tourists and locals to capture a classic New York moment. A large monitor gives visitors a live look at what's happening on the Met stage, where rehearsals happen every morning for the more than 200 opera performances the company presents each season.

