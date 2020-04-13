Broadway Rewind: Watch Lea Salonga Take Over Fantine in 2007

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2007, when Lea Salonga joined the company of the first revival of Les Miserables. Salonga, who famously portrayed Eponine in the original production, took on Fantine- previously played by Daphne Rubin-Vega. She would go on to play the role in the 2010 in the 25th Anniversary Concert of the beloved show.

Watcch scenes of Salonga in action below!





