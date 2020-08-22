Broadway Rewind: The D'Ysquiths Arrive on Broadway with A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Today we rewind to 2013!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2013, when A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder was getting ready for Broadway. The musical premiered at Hartford Stage before arriving at the Walter Kerr Theatre, where it played for 905 performances. Written by Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak, the musical was directed by Darko Tresnjak and starred Jefferson Mays, Bryce Pinkham, Lisa O'Hare and Lauren Worsham.

Monty Navarro has just received some really great news! He's a long-lost member of a noble family and could become the next Earl of Highhurst. There are only eight minor issues, namely the other relatives who precede him in line for the title. So Monty does what any ambitious, highborn gentleman would do: he sets out to eliminate them one by one, all while juggling his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancee (she's his cousin, but who's keeping track?), plus the constant threat of landing behind bars! But it will all be worth it if he can slay his way into Highhurst Castle... and be done in time for tea.

Below, watch as the cast gives a special sneak peek of the show before previews began!

