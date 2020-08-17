Broadway Rewind: SOMETHING ROTTEN! Gets Ready to Bring the Renaissance to Broadway

Today we rewind to 2015!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2015, when Something Rotten! was rehearsing for Broadway. Something Rotten! ran for 708 performances at the St. James Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, it starred Christian Borle, Brian d'Arcy James, Heidi Blickenstaff, John Cariani, Brad Oscar, Kate Reinders and Brooks Ashmanskas.

Welcome to the '90s -- the 1590s -- long before the dawn of premium tickets, star casting and reminders to turn off your cell phones. Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar known as "The Bard". When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL! But amidst the scandalous excitement of Opening Night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self... and all that jazz.

Go inside rehearsals below!

