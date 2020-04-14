Broadway Rewind: PASSING STRANGE Moves Uptown in 2008!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

This episode of Broadway Rewind takes us to the opening night of the musical Passing Strange, but we start things off at the Disney store for the CD release party of Disney's The Little Mermaid, where the cast was on hand to treat the fans with some of the shows songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

It was then on to the Broadway opening of Passing Strange, which came uptown following a run at The Public Theatre and the show's creator singer/ songwriter Stew, made his Broadway debut. It featured a dynamite cast including Daniel Breaker, who right before this was working on another show. He told Richard Ridge at the celebration, how the show came about for him. 'I didn't know anything about this show, and they said, here, do this. We need a black guy and we want you to do this Stew thing, and I was like Stew, who's Stew? He doesn't have a last name? They gave me the script and I didn't know anything about it. And I fell in love from the beginning.'





