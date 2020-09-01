Broadway Rewind: INTO THE WOODS Goes Into the Park with Amy Adams, Jessie Mueller & More!

Today we rewind to 2012!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2012, when Into the Woods arrived at the Delacorte Theater as a part of The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park season. Directed by Timothy Sheader, the star-studded cast included res Amy Adams, Denis O'Hare, Gideon Glick, Sarah Stiles, Jessie Mueller, Donna Murphy and more.

In INTO THE WOODS, a witch's curse condemns the Baker and his Wife to a life without children. They embark on a quest to find the four items required to break the spell: the cow as white as milk, the cape as red as blood, the hair as yellow as corn, and the slipper as pure as gold. Will they succeed? And what happens after "happily ever after?" A Tony Award-winning masterpiece by musical theater giants Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, INTO THE WOODS is a witty and irreverent reimagining of beloved classic fairytales: Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Cinderella.

Below, watch as we take you inside opening night!

Related Articles