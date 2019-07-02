Broadway Records Announces YANKEE DOODLE DANDY! Cast Recording

Broadway Records announced today the Studio Cast Recording of YANKEE DOODLE DANDY! will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, September 6, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com.

The life and times of legendary showman George M. Cohan explode into the 21st century in this sensational new musical. Set against the colorful backdrop of "old Broadway," Yankee Doodle Dandy! is the story of a of a brash, and rebellious kid who grabbed the American Dream and almost single-handedly invented the Broadway musical. From the hard-knock days of his family's adventures on the vaudeville circuit to his reign as the star-spangled "King of Broadway," Cohan's life was a roller coaster ride of professional highs, lows, personal triumphs and heartbreak. With classic songs including "Give My Regards to Broadway," "You're a Grand Old Flag," "Harrigan," and new songs inspired by unfinished Cohan melodies, Yankee Doodle Dandy presents a fresh, contemporary view of a musical theater icon who has influenced every musical on Broadway today.

Yankee Doodle Dandy! features a book by David Armstrong, music and lyrics by George M. Cohan, new music and lyrics by Albert Evans. The studio cast recording is produced byJames A. Rocco.

David Armstrong (Book) is the Artistic Director Emeritus of The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. During his 18-year tenure, he guided The 5th Avenue to a position as one of the nation's leading musical theater companies, acclaimed for both its development and production of new works and its innovative staging of classic musicals. He made his Broadway directing debut in November 2012 with the musical, Scandalous (which started at The 5th Avenue as Saving Aimee). Mr. Armstrong's work has been seen in New York, Los Angeles, and at regional theaters, The Kennedy Center, Ordway Center for the performing Arts, Cincinnati Playhouse and New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse. From 1990 through 1995, he served as artistic director of Cohoes Music Hall in upstate NY. He has also written the books for the musicals The Wonder Years (winner of seven Drama-Logue Awards), Gold Rush, and Yankee Doodle Dandy!



Albert Evans (Arrangements, Additional Songs and Lyrics) Off Broadway: Pageant (1992-93, revival 2014, dozens of productions in US and around the world); Nite Club Confidential, Streakin'!, and The Texas Chainsaw Musical. Paper Mill Playhouse (State Theater of New Jersey): 10-year composer-in-residence: Mikado Inc. (lyrics), Great Expectations, Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, and A Tale of Two Cities (music). New York City Opera: English lyrics for new performing version of The Merry Widow, broadcast on Live from Lincoln Center (PBS). Regional: A Country Christmas Carol, commissioned by Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma. The 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle: Artistic Associate. Yankee Doodle Dandy (additional songs and lyrics), subsequently mounted at The Ordway Center (St. Paul) and Theatre Under the Stars (Houston), Rosie the Riveter! (touring Theater for Young Audiences musical), and Paint Your Wagon (co-creator of new musical arrangements). He is the writer and host of The 5th Avenue's Show Talks with Albert Evans, pre-show chats about all things theatrical.

George M. Cohan (1878-1942) rose to the top of his field as an entertainer, songwriter, playwright, and producer with virtually no formal education. No one in theatrical history ever did as many different things as well as George M. Cohan. As the father of the modern Broadway musical, Cohan dominated American theater to a degree that has never been matched by anyone since. He grew up in the business, touring with his family "The Four Cohans." In his 20s, Cohan conquered Broadway, writing, directing, and starring in fast-paced shows that made America-not Europe-the standard-setter for musical theater. Cohan's songs are pure Americana, and he was honored with a Congressional Medal for his contributions to the American spirit. His life inspired the film biography Yankee Doodle Dandy!

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), the Tony Award® winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.





