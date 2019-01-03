Broadway Producer and General Manager, Albert Poland, To Publish Memoir

Jan. 3, 2019  

Broadway Producer and General Manager, Albert Poland, To Publish Memoir

Albert Poland, a veteran Broadway producer and general manager, has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to generate funding for a self-published memoir examining Poland's legendary career in theatre.

According to the campaign, the book titled 'STAGES - a theater memoir' is "more than an insider's view of his many major productions, although there is plenty of that, from The Fantasticks and Little Shop of Horrors to Long Day's Journey into Night and from The Grapes of Wrath to The Boy from Oz.

Witty, colorful, unconventional and wickedly insightful, Poland has had a career that comprises a fascinating portrait of the social and cultural landscape of New York, from the 60s to the present, seen through the lens of a life in the theater (and yes, he managed the play with that title).

You will get intimate and personal views of such stars as Judy Garland, Bette Davis, Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Redgrave and Liza Minnelli, as well as such theatrical titans as Cameron Mackintosh, Bernard B. Jacobs, Gerald Schoenfeld and Ellen Stewart. Poland is the co-author/editor of The Off Off Broadway Book, and is a principal player in Michael Riedel's best-seller Razzle Dazzle."

Click here to contribute to the book's crowd-funding campaign.

