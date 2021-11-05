Broadway Pop Up Shop 'For Fans, By Fans' Opens This Weekend

Registration is now open for "Lights Up on Broadway!" a new, holiday shopping experience that is "Popping Up" in the theatre district this weekend thanks to a group of dedicated Broadway Fans, Broadway's top vendors and several members of the Broadway Makers Alliance.

Beginning Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3PM EDT fans from across the country will come together online and in person for the first ever Hybrid Grand Opening of a Broadway Pop Up Shop For Fans, By Fans; the first of its kind located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle (57th And 8th Ave).

Host of stage, tv and film, but perhaps better known as your Broadway BFF - Ben Cameron (Wicked, Broadway Sessions) will host this unique shopping experience taking us on a journey throughout the new Broadway pop up highlighting many of the vendors who make up the Broadway Makers Marketplace. Come join us in person or online as Ben shares some behind the scenes stories and tests your knowledge with some Broadway Trivia. Along your journey through the marketplace, you can engage with some vendors like our cohost Elexa Bancroft from Lexicon of Love Music Art and find out how she comes up with the inspiration behind her artwork. Part of this shopping experience is the opportunity for a personalized one on real time chat, in text or video thanks to our partner BoothCentral..

"Lights Up On Broadway! is more than just a unique shopping experience, it's a celebration of the Broadway community as we continue to "Light Up Broadway" one theatre at a time. We wanted to create a place where theatre fans could shop at any time for Broadway themed items made by all the talented makers and vendors" says Andrea Koehler, Broadway Maker's Alliance Co-Founder.

The Holiday shopping experience will not only offering great deals on your favorite items, but there will be giveaways, special offers, even special appearances by some of Broadway's greats! You could win pair of tickets to a Broadway show, Marketplace swag bag or Your Very Own Song Written About You by A Broadway Composer / Lyricist. Just follow Broadway Makers Marketplace on social media and pre-register for the event today. The event is FREE for all ages, but registration is required.

"In a season where many traditions have needed to evolve, we have created a new way for shoppers to browse and buy holiday gifts from small, independent merchants, who need the support now more than ever", says Michael T. Clarkston Founder of the Broadway Makers Marketplace.

The vendors currently scheduled to participate in this year's holiday marketplace include:

AlexW Draws, Beltline to Broadway, Broadway Bazaar, Broadway Boxed Up, Broadway Dolls & Guys, Broadway Makers Alliance, Cid Roberts Studio, Coloring Broadway, Lexicon of Love Music Art, Little Shop of Broadway, Little Shop Of Rose Gold, Nailing Broadway, redesign Broadway, Rockers On Broadway, Scenery Bags, Scrunchies4Theatre, Sparkle! Designs, Stagedoor Candle Co, TLCH Productions and Thespian Swag.

The Broadway Makers Marketplace wouldn't be possible without the generous support from our sponsors and partners: Beltline To Broadway, BoothCentral, Broadway Bazaar, Broadway Makers Alliance and Coloring Broadway.

Broadway Makers Marketplace Holiday team includes pianists James Kennedy and Gary Adler, performer Chryssie Whitehead, administrative assistant Korinne Ainsworth, Graphic and Web design by Serena Cohen, Marketplace Developer Cody L Hall, Rachel Bauman is the Production Stage Manager. The event is produced by Paul Aguirre, Elexa Bancroft, Ken Cerniglia, Anant Das, Andrea Koehler and Kirstin Wrinkle. Michael T. Clarkston is the executive producer.

For more information www.BroadwayMakersMarketplace.com.