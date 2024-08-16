Broadway Performer Lenne Klingaman Releases New Single 'Hand Me the Fire'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lenne Klingaman, the Singer-Songwriter and Actor known for her role as Dawn in the hit Broadway musical Waitress, has released her new single “Hand Me The Fire.” It marks the fourth track off her upcoming full-length album PHOENIX, due September 27th, 2024.

Since releasing her first single off this album, the title track “Phoenix” and her follow-ups “Tylenol” co-written with Bryan Fenkart (Waitress, Water For Elephants) and “Don’t Have Much To Give,” Lenne has seen over 100k streams in just over three months. She has also received radio play from Folk Music Notebook, and Dazinthehat Radio.

“Hand Me the Fire is about reclaiming one’s power and identity after the dissolving of a marriage, and finding more strength and authenticity the second time around. This song sat with me for many years. I began writing it after my first marriage ended, and I had lost myself. I didn’t know where I was going, but I knew I needed to move on. What started as a delicate plea turned into a collective roar as the song grew into itself and came to speak to something greater than my singular experience.”

“Hand Me The Fire” is co-written and co-produced with Mark Christine (Waitress, Arena Stage’s Ride The Cyclone), and features John O’Reilly Jr. (Sara Bareilles, Jason Mraz) on drums, and was mixed by Travis Ference (Shoshana Bean, Imagine Dragons, John Mayer).

About Lenne Klingaman

Lenne Klingaman is a classically-trained actor and singer/songwriter from San Francisco, CA. She grew up in the Mission District, and started singing and recording with her father at the age of 4. Her music spans genres from Pop to Americana, and draws on her theatrical past to spin stories in an evocative sonic landscape, blending immersive musical worlds with character- driven emotional arcs.

As an actress, she starred as Dawn in the Broadway production of Sara Bareilles’ hit musical WAITRESS. She previously originated the role of Dawn for the 1st National Tour of WAITRESS, touring the country for a year. She last starred in Anna Deveare Smith’s play LOVE ALL at La Jolla Playhouse about Billie Jean King. She also appeared Off-Broadway in The Underlying Chris at Second Stage.

Lenne has been working on an album of original music, PHOENIX, which chronicles the last 10 years of her life, seeing her through divorce, artistic highs and lows, building a new life, finding new love, the heartache of miscarriage, the trauma of an ectopic pregnancy that almost killed her, and becoming a new mom through IVF to baby Rhys in December of 2023. Lenne and husband Mark Christine produced and recorded these original 10 songs at their home studio in Astoria, NYC.

Her inspirations run the gamut with a diverse indie feel a la Phoebe Bridgers and Feist featuring a blend of acoustic and electronic drums inspired by Peter Gabriel and The National, and lush vocal harmonies reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac and Christine & the Queens.