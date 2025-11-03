Broadway Musicians Union Local 802 Ratifies New Three-Year Contract

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AFM Local 802, the union representing Broadway musicians, has ratified a new three-year Broadway contract with a strong majority “yes” vote. The agreement is retroactive to September 1, 2025, and will remain in effect through August 27, 2028.

In a statement, Local 802 President Bob Suttmann said, “After a hard-fought contract negotiation, Broadway musicians overwhelmingly ratified their new three-year contract, preserving industry-leading standards for the artists who power Broadway’s success. United in solidarity, Broadway musicians doubled down on their collective power with a 98% strike authorization vote. Ultimately, AFM Local 802’s Broadway musicians, together with the actors and stage managers of Actors’ Equity Association, have proven that organized labor remains a potent force on Broadway.”

Broadway musicians had been working without a contract since August 31, 2025. A tentative agreement was reached on October 23, with ratification voting concluding at 5 p.m. on November 3.