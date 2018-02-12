Obituaries

Broadway Mourns The Passing of Jan Maxwell

Feb. 12, 2018  

Broadway Mourns The Passing of Jan Maxwell

BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened to report yesterday that Jan Maxwell has passed away at 61 years of age after a battle with cancer. The star is survived by her husband, actor/playwright Robert Emmet Lunney, and their son William Maxwell-Lunney.

The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences. See some of the tributes to Maxwell below.

Jan Maxwell, a five-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner, was last seen on stage in City of Conversation at Lincoln Center, for which she was nominated for 2015 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards and Scenes From an Execution in the Potomac Theatre Project revival at Atlantic Theater's Stage II.

On Broadway she starred in Stephen Sondheim's Follies, where she was nominated for the Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Helen Hayes and Fred Astaire Awards.

Ms. Maxwell was nominated for two Tony Awards in 2010 - The Royal Family and Lend Me a Tenor. She won the Drama Desk Award for Best Actress for The Royal Family, Coram Boy (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Drama Desk Award, Tony nomination), Sixteen Wounded (Drama Desk nomination), A Doll's House, The Sound of Music, The Dinner Party, Dancing at Lughnasa and City of Angels.












































Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Broadway Star Jan Maxwell Dies at 61
  • Breaking: Broadway Legend Betty Buckley Will Lead National Tour of HELLO, DOLLY!
  • Whoopi Goldberg Eying a Broadway Return in HELLO, DOLLY?
  • Full Cast Announced for SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL
  • Laura Benanti to Launch ADULTING Advice Series on Instagram
  • Everything Tomorrow Is Thoroughly Modern- Relive the Magic of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLE!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com