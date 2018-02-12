Broadway Mourns The Passing of Jan Maxwell

BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened to report yesterday that Jan Maxwell has passed away at 61 years of age after a battle with cancer. The star is survived by her husband, actor/playwright Robert Emmet Lunney, and their son William Maxwell-Lunney.

The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences. See some of the tributes to Maxwell below.

Jan Maxwell, a five-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner, was last seen on stage in City of Conversation at Lincoln Center, for which she was nominated for 2015 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards and Scenes From an Execution in the Potomac Theatre Project revival at Atlantic Theater's Stage II.

On Broadway she starred in Stephen Sondheim's Follies, where she was nominated for the Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Helen Hayes and Fred Astaire Awards.

Ms. Maxwell was nominated for two Tony Awards in 2010 - The Royal Family and Lend Me a Tenor. She won the Drama Desk Award for Best Actress for The Royal Family, Coram Boy (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Drama Desk Award, Tony nomination), Sixteen Wounded (Drama Desk nomination), A Doll's House, The Sound of Music, The Dinner Party, Dancing at Lughnasa and City of Angels.

Jan Maxwell surprised and moved audiences every time she stepped onto a stage. She lived so vibrantly up there. What a life force and a talent. — Peter Marks (@petermarksdrama) February 11, 2018

I think about Jan Maxwell a lot. She once told @CallMeAdamNYC and I "You have to create your own projects. Choose yourself, and others will choose you," and I have never clung to advice harder. I quote it at least once a week. Choose yourself, and others will choose you. — Robbie Rozelle (@divarobbie) February 12, 2018

We join with the entire Broadway community in mourning #JanMaxwell, a brilliant and versatile performer who has left us far too soon. Condolences to family, friends, and fans of the 5x Tony Award nominee. pic.twitter.com/P4yHSl5JaQ — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) February 12, 2018

Jan Maxwell could, and would, kick your ass. She's just done it again. I will miss her so, so much. She took no prisoners. What a fierce woman & fearless actor. Enough, now, with the friends leaving us. It's enough now. — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) February 12, 2018

Extremely sad to hear the news of Jan Maxwell passing away. She was a force of nature on the stage. Every time I had the privilege of seeing her perform I was inspired to be a better actor. My condolences to her family. https://t.co/D3GXGVmFce — Rory O'Malley (@RoryOMalley) February 11, 2018

Jan Maxwell gave one of the finest performances I’ve ever seen onstage in Follies. Sending love to those who knew and loved her. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) February 11, 2018

jan maxwell was consistently one of the best actors i’ve ever seen on the stage. what a giant loss for this community. — Wesley Taylor (@WesTayTay) February 11, 2018

Never forget that Jan Maxwell got hit by a bus and still performed in Follies that night. Not that any of us would forget about that. — Danielle F (@whatthebeautyis) February 11, 2018

Ugh. This is sad and shocking news for theater fans. RIP Jan Maxwell. https://t.co/GKZNhbbixr — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 11, 2018

This is absolutely devastating. I didn’t know Jan personally, but I moved heaven and earth to see her every time she was on stage in something. One of the best actresses in our community who deserved years more of life. https://t.co/unxJ5E9HJV — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) February 11, 2018

Just learned of Jan Maxwell’s passing, in complete shock, a FIERCELY talented lady with whom I shared many crazy moments onstage with.......too soon. Too soon. RIP Jan — Marc Kudisch (@MarcKuds) February 11, 2018

The thing about Jan Maxwell is that she was a rare breed of actor who could do quite literally any/every genre, and well: comedy, drama, musical, play. It’s a once or twice in a generation skill. — David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) February 12, 2018

A major loss for the New York theater community. R.I.P. Jan Maxwell. I will always remember every single one of your brilliant performances. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 12, 2018

"...no matter what,

the color of the love stains everything."

We used these words, from Howard Barker's The Castle, in our wedding vows.

Celebrate Jan Maxwell's life! Thank you for the love. — Robert Emmet Lunney (@RobEmmetLunney) February 12, 2018

Jan Maxwell was a goddess walking amongst us. Brilliant, beautiful, hilarious and wise. Rest In Peace, Jan. You are so loved. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) February 12, 2018

RIP our dear broadway star . Jan Maxwell. We adored you. We adore you forever. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) February 12, 2018

The NYC theatre community and the #MadamSecretary family has lost one of it's own. The great Jan Maxwell has passed away. We send our thoughts to her family. — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) February 11, 2018

Devastated to hear Jan Maxwell has passed away. One of the greatest talents I have ever seen on any stage. She will be so, so, so missed. Sending out love to her family, friends, and those who loved her <3 https://t.co/q2FpqrY2uH — Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) February 11, 2018

RIP the incredible Jan Maxwell. I got shivers watching her do this number in Follies: https://t.co/GcCcOVh57M — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 12, 2018

What a light. One of the most incredible people I've had the pleasure to work with, and more importantly, be around. #JanMaxwell https://t.co/jtMBKh6tsf — Aaron Tveit (@AaronTveit) February 11, 2018

Dreadfully sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with Jan’s family. RIP dear #JanMaxwell https://t.co/W6BvgT2vNk — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) February 12, 2018

Jan Maxwell was one of the greats. So lucky to have watched her ignite the stage. She will be deeply missed. Love to her friends and family. ?????? — Adam Chanler-Berat (@ChandelierBeret) February 11, 2018

To speak of her in the past tense is unfathomable to me, so indelible is the force of nature that is Jan Maxwell. Brilliant actress, brilliant. Kind, funny colleague and human. My heart goes out to her family, our Broadway community, & all who love her ??RIP — Isabel Keating (@IsabelXKeating) February 12, 2018

Shared many laughs with the fiercely committed, hilarious, genuine and spontaneous Jan Maxwell. Everyday was part recess, part masterclass. Grateful and heartbroken. Love to her family. https://t.co/k7l1w5HDpF — Danny Pino (@TheDannyPino) February 12, 2018

I'm extremely sad after hearing that Jan Maxwell has passed on. With that in mind, I'm going to Tweet two photos of her that I love and are some of the prized images of my collection. — David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) February 11, 2018

We lost one of the greatest actresses of our time. Jan Maxwell, I adored you. You could do everything and you did it with rigorous honesty and truth. I loved you and looked up to you so much. Forever my Marmee. #JanMaxwell — Kerry O'Malley (@TheKerryOMalley) February 12, 2018

The NYC theater community has lost one of its greatest actresses today. Jan Maxwell was brilliant in every role she inhabited. Condolences to her family. A very sad day. — Kevin Chamberlin (@kevinchamberlin) February 12, 2018

Everything she touched turned to gold on stage. One of the finest actors of this generation. This is a big loss for the theater world. Rest In Peace, Jan Maxwell. https://t.co/mKvDgLHkWk — Telly Leung (@tellyleung) February 11, 2018

Titan. Shero. Queen of my heart. RIP Jan Maxwell. Today is a sad day indeed. My heart goes out to her husband Robert & her son Will?? — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) February 11, 2018

So very sorry to hear about Jan Maxwell passing away. Such a wonderful actress! #RIP https://t.co/WGnV7v4yiU — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) February 11, 2018

Shocked and stunned to read that Jan Maxwell has died. Such a loss, such a great talent. — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) February 12, 2018

My head is spinning at the news that Jan Maxwell has died. A captivating actress whose work always managed to punch me in the gut in the best sort of way. Brilliant isn’t even a strong enough word to describe her. A tremendous loss. — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) February 11, 2018

So grateful to have witnessed Jan Maxwell on stage and in life. A beautiful star joins the sky..... — Betsy Wolfe (@BetsyWolfe) February 12, 2018

Rest Jan Maxwell. You were a titan. — Alexandra Silber (@alsilbs) February 11, 2018

The NY theater community has lost one of the greats! Jan Maxwell, you were an inspiration. A force of nature. I will cherish the memories of working with you and every role I had the privilege of seeing you perform. — Max von Essen (@MaxizPad) February 11, 2018

I first saw Jan Maxwell in Coram Boy and was so taken by her beauty and sharp skill on stage. I’m so sad to hear the news of her passing — especially at such a young age. I feel very lucky to have seen her perform as many times as I did. — George Salazar (@georgesalazar) February 12, 2018

So very sad to hear that Jan Maxwell, one of my favorite actresses and Broadway royalty, has passed. She was a class act in a class all to herself. My sincerest condolences to her family. — Roma Torre (@RomaTorreNYC) February 11, 2018

Jan Maxwell was also incredible in Coram Boy. She was incredible in everything. I think her name is one of the definitions in the dictionary under the word “incredible.” — Annoying Actor Friend (@Actor_Friend) February 11, 2018

Rest In Peace Brilliant ,Hilarious, Jan Maxwell. What a terrible loss. — Mario Cantone (@macantone) February 12, 2018

I am just shocked and so sad to hear about the passing of the BRILLIANT Jan Maxwell. What a gift she was. I wish words would suffice, but sending my love to those near and dear to her. — Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) February 12, 2018