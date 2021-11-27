Broadway Jukebox: The Music of Stephen Sondheim

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway lost its greatest icon in Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91. The legendary composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

Stephen Sondheim has received an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer, including a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), eight Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2010 the Broadway theater formerly known as Henry Miller's Theatre was renamed in his honor. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2015.

His music is legendary, his lyrics profound, and while so many of his songs are beloved by all, we've whittled the list down to a mere four hours of some of his greatest contributions to the Broadway canon. On this very sad weekend for Broadway, enjoy just a few of the greatest songs for the theatre ever written.