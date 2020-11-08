Broadway Jukebox: The 35 Best Showtunes About Singing
What are the best Broadway songs about singing? Check out this playlist!
For theatre fans, it's always a grand day for singing, and this particularly stressful week is no exception. Wanting to whistle a happy tune? BroadwayWorld is going meta by bringing you 35 of our favorite songs about singing and music.
Enjoy songs from musicals like: Sister Act, A New Brain, Flora the Red Menace, Violet, Ragtime, The Boy from Oz, Cinderella, Spamalot, The Phantom of the Opera, Songs for a New World, Les Miserables, State Fair, The Little Mermaid, Dreamgirls, and many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which somng about singing stands out to you.
Need more showtunes? Check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, Finales and songs about the theater!
More Hot Stories For You
-
THE OSMONDS - A NEW MUSICAL Announces 2021-2022 UK Tour
A new musical based on show business family, The Osmonds, is set to begin a 30- week tour, kicking off at New Wimbledon Theatre on August 26, 2021. ...
Is THE MASKED SINGER's Mushroom a Broadway Veteran?
It's the pressing question on America's mind right now... who is Mushroom? On the latest season of FOX's The Masked Singer, one of the contestants has...
Kanye West Faces $1 Million Lawsuit From Workers on His Opera Production
Kanye West is facing a $1 million lawsuit from workers at his live opera show, which premiered last year....
Dates and New Changes Announced for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour
Everyone's favorite tale as old as time will be hitting the road in Europe in 2021! ...
Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin, Laura Osnes and More Join THE MAD ONES LAB Road Trip
Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin, Laura Osnes, and more join Kerrigan-Lowdermilk's celebration of THE MAD ONES Lab this Sunday, November 8 at 7PM in a speci...
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Performs 'I Vow to Thee, My Country' at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance
Ramin Karimloo performed recently at the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall i...