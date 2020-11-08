Broadway Jukebox: The 35 Best Showtunes About Singing

What are the best Broadway songs about singing? Check out this playlist!

For theatre fans, it's always a grand day for singing, and this particularly stressful week is no exception. Wanting to whistle a happy tune? BroadwayWorld is going meta by bringing you 35 of our favorite songs about singing and music.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Sister Act, A New Brain, Flora the Red Menace, Violet, Ragtime, The Boy from Oz, Cinderella, Spamalot, The Phantom of the Opera, Songs for a New World, Les Miserables, State Fair, The Little Mermaid, Dreamgirls, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which somng about singing stands out to you.

Need more showtunes? Check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, Finales and songs about the theater!

