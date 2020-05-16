Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes All About the Theater

Missing Broadway? Join us, come and waste on hour or two listening to these songs!

There's no business like show business, and while Broadway might be dark, we still have the music we love to hold us over. Below, we've pulled together fifty songs that celebrate the magic of theatre, the roar of the greasepaint, and the smell of the crowd.

Sing along to songs from beloved classics like Gypsy and Annie Get Your Gun, to cult favorites like Be More Chill and The Prom, and everything in between!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You