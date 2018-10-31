Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: Every Song You Need for a Creepy, Campy, Show-Stopping Halloween!

Oct. 31, 2018  

Wicked witches, demon barbers, blood-thirsty plants... and that's just the beginning. Broadway certainly hasn't disappointed in the horror department over the years, with on stage representations of vampires, beasts, and everything in between.

This Halloween we celebrate the spookiest showtunes of the musical theatre catalogue. From creepy to campy, disturbing to grotesque- take your Halloween to the next level, Broadway-style!

