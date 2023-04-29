Broadway Jukebox: 75 Songs About New York City

Start spreading the news! From the Bronx to the Battery, Broadway has always been all about the city it calls home- New York City. Wanna be a part of it? BroadwayWorld has pulled together 75 of our favorite showtunes about New York City.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: On the Town, Newsies, Avenue Q, West Side Story, Guys and Dolls, Wonderful Town, Hello, Dolly!, In the Heights, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Company, Merrily We Roll Along and so many more!