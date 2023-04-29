Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Jukebox: 75 Songs About New York City

Wanna be a part of it? This is your playlist!

Apr. 29, 2023  

Start spreading the news! From the Bronx to the Battery, Broadway has always been all about the city it calls home- New York City. Wanna be a part of it? BroadwayWorld has pulled together 75 of our favorite showtunes about New York City.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: On the Town, Newsies, Avenue Q, West Side Story, Guys and Dolls, Wonderful Town, Hello, Dolly!, In the Heights, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Company, Merrily We Roll Along and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about New York City you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, jam to the musicals of 2022 and have a Broadway workout!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!





Related Stories
Broadway Jukebox: Songs for Earth Day Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Songs for Earth Day
Happy Earth Day! Today we celebrate Mother Nature in all of her glory, because she sure can provide. As we pause to appreciate our beautiful planet and think about ways to protect it from harm, use this playlist as musical motivation.
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs for Easter & Passover Photo
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs for Easter & Passover
Enjoy songs from beloved Bible musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and The Prince of Egypt, to some less obvious prayers and hymns in shows like Falsettos, Miss Saigon, Come From Away and so many more!
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Kander & Ebb Photo
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Kander & Ebb
Just yesterday, Broadway was introduced to the latest musical from John Kander and the late Fred Ebb- New York, New York is in previews at the St. James Theatre. We are celebrating the new musical with a playlist of the Best of Kander and Ebb.
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Country Music-Inspired Showtunes Photo
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Country Music-Inspired Showtunes
Enjoy songs from musicals like: Oklahoma!, The Robber Bridegroom, Floyd Collins, Violet, Bright Star, Annie Get Your Gun, Paint Your Wagon, Giant, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Hands on a Hardbody, Big River, The Civil War, Shenandoah, and so many more.

From This Author - Team BWW


Video: From Liza to Frank... A History of 'New York, New York'Video: From Liza to Frank... A History of 'New York, New York'
April 29, 2023

Earlier this week, Broadway celebrated the opening of the final musical of the 2022-23 season, New York, New York. Inspired by the 1977 Martin Scorsese film of the same name, the musical (of course) includes the theme that has become an anthem of this great city.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 4/29/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 4/29/2023
April 29, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
How to Watch the 2023 Tony NominationsHow to Watch the 2023 Tony Nominations
April 28, 2023

The 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, by Lea Michele and Myles Frost. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld.
RENT, PIPPIN & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage MagsRENT, PIPPIN & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
April 28, 2023

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Take a look at Stage Mags from Rent, Pippin, and more!
Get $49 Tickets to SHUCKED on Broadway!Get $49 Tickets to SHUCKED on Broadway!
April 28, 2023

There has never been a better time to snag tickets to see the most talked about show of the Broadway season! Shucked is bringing audiences to their feet eight times a week at the Nederlander Theatre and you can see it for as little as $49!
share