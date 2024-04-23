Calling all Teen and College Actors Around Fairfield County, CT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AUDITION NOTICE: Into the Woods & Godspell JR.

Into the Woods

Auditions: June 4, 2024, 6pm

Callbacks: June 5th, 6pm

Location: St Paul’s on the Green, Norwalk, CT

Rehearsals: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 6-10pm

Performances: August 3rd-4th

Understudy Performance: Public teaser the week before

All roles open!

Venture into the enchanted world of fairy tales colliding in this magical musical journey. Follow beloved characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack as they journey into the woods to fulfill their wishes, facing unexpected challenges and consequences along the way. Click here to sign up for an audition slot!

Godspell JR.

For grades 6th-10th

Camp Dates: July 8th-12th, 9am-4pm

Show: July 13th

All roles open!

A vibrant retelling of the Gospel according to St. Matthew, Godspell Jr. brings to life the teachings of Jesus Christ through a series of parables, songs, and dance numbers. Filled with energy, heart, and a message of love and acceptance, this musical is perfect for young performers to showcase their talents and share an uplifting story with audiences. Click here to sign up!

Rising Stars Performing Arts specializes in nurturing top-tier talent with our quadruple threat method: singing, acting, dance, and musicianship. Our nonprofit school offers year-round classes, workshops, and a college-bound program that's placed students in leading BFA MT programs nationwide.

Ignite your inner artist with us this summer!

For more information, visit www.risingstars-ct.org