Calling all Teen and College Actors Around Fairfield County, CT

Join us this summer for an unforgettable theatrical journey with Rising Stars Performing Arts!
Auditions: June 4, 2024, 6pm
Callbacks: June 5th, 6pm
Location: St Paul’s on the Green, Norwalk, CT
Rehearsals: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 6-10pm
Performances: August 3rd-4th
Understudy Performance: Public teaser the week before
All roles open!
Venture into the enchanted world of fairy tales colliding in this magical musical journey. Follow beloved characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack as they journey into the woods to fulfill their wishes, facing unexpected challenges and consequences along the way. Click here to sign up for an audition slot!
For grades 6th-10th
Camp Dates: July 8th-12th, 9am-4pm
Show: July 13th
All roles open!
A vibrant retelling of the Gospel according to St. Matthew, Godspell Jr. brings to life the teachings of Jesus Christ through a series of parables, songs, and dance numbers. Filled with energy, heart, and a message of love and acceptance, this musical is perfect for young performers to showcase their talents and share an uplifting story with audiences. Click here to sign up!
Rising Stars Performing Arts specializes in nurturing top-tier talent with our quadruple threat method: singing, acting, dance, and musicianship. Our nonprofit school offers year-round classes, workshops, and a college-bound program that's placed students in leading BFA MT programs nationwide.
Ignite your inner artist with us this summer!
For more information, visit www.risingstars-ct.org
Videos