Broadway Inspirational Voices Announces BETTER DAYS, Celebrating André De Shields, Alex Lacamore, and LaChanze

Broadway Inspirational Voices has announced BETTER DAYS: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony celebrating André De Shields, Alex Lacamore, & LaChanze with special performances by Shoshana Bean, Tituss Burgess, and more.

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) announces their BETTER DAYS: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony OCTOBER 24th, 2022 at 7:00pm in the heart of Times Square. A fancy, fun, fabulous, and unique evening curated just for your joy. BIV will also be honoring with special awards Tony Award winning André De Shields (Death of a Salesman, Becoming Lincoln, Hadestown), Tony Award winning LaChanze (The Color Purple, Producer:TopDog/Underdog, Kimberly Akimbo), and three-time Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (VIVO, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton) for being true agents of INSPIRATION using the arts as a conduit for social change. Beloved Stars In The House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will lead the way as guests revel in special guest performances curated by BIV Artistic Director Allen René Louis including Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmit, Annie- Live!), the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir, and more.

In the intimate setting of the American Airlines Theatre's beautiful Penthouse Lobby, BIV supporters will have the opportunity to engage with honorees and performers throughout the evening. Not only will guests be bathed in BIV's glorious musical sound and spirit, there will also be a chance to learn about our innovative Arts & Education programs, and have the opportunity to further support the work that BIV has wholeheartedly done for more than 25 years.

"At BIV, we celebrate resilience! Better Days is our first major fundraising event since 2020. With your help, BIV will continue to inspire more beautiful tomorrows. Come join the fun, and have your best day yet!" - Allen René Louis - BIV Artistic Director

BETTER DAYS: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony OCTOBER 24th, 2022 at 7:00pm, American Airlines Theatre: Penthouse Lobby, ticket Packages available HERE or at www.BIVoices.org

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) is a diverse community choir of Broadway professionals united to change lives through the power of music and service. BIV is committed to supporting and strengthening communities in need.

In 1994 more than 32,000 people died from AIDS or AIDS-related complications in the U.S. Many of those deaths came from within the Broadway community. As Broadway grappled with the loss of an entire generation of artists, Tony and Grammy-nominated Michael McElroy (founder of the Broadway Inspirational Voices) saw in the community a profound need for hope, unity, and inspiration. He envisioned an organization where professional performers would come together and volunteer their talents to provide comfort, joy, and the promise of a better day-and as a result, The Broadway Gospel Choir was born. This magical synergy of authentic Gospel soul and Broadway bravura was re-imagined as the Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) in 1999 and they have been the theatre community's center of support and celebration ever since. In 2019, The Tony Awards Administration Committee presented the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to four outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry, and Broadway Inspirational Voices was a recipient. The Tony Honor was a resounding endorsement of BIV's enduring work and impact and in celebration of 25 years of service. In 2020, McElroy hand picked composer/singer Allen René Louis to become the new Artistic Director for BIV. BIV's diverse membership has represented over 140 Broadway shows since its inception. For more information - and for ways to DONATE - go to www.BIVoices.org. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at handle @BIVoices.