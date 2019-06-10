Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/9/19

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/9/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: KING LEAR (11.5%), THE FERRYMAN (7.8%), THE PROM (7.1%), BEAUTIFUL (6.6%), MY FAIR LADY (5.9%), THE CHER SHOW (5.3%), FROZEN (5%), KING KONG (4.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (4.8%), ALL MY SONS (4.7%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (2.3%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (1.9%), INK (1.8%), BURN THIS (1.7%), BEETLEJUICE (1.7%), MEAN GIRLS (1.7%), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (1.4%), TOOTSIE (1.3%), COME FROM AWAY (1.1%), KISS ME, KATE (0.9%), ALADDIN (0.7%), THE LION KING (0.6%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.2%), HADESTOWN (0.1%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.1%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (-15.8%), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (-11.7%), BE MORE CHILL (-1.9%), CHICAGO (-1.7%), WICKED (-1%), OKLAHOMA! (-0.7%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (-0.6%), NETWORK (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.2%),

