Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/9/19

Jun. 10, 2019  

Up for the week by attendance was: KING LEAR (11.5%), THE FERRYMAN (7.8%), THE PROM (7.1%), BEAUTIFUL (6.6%), MY FAIR LADY (5.9%), THE CHER SHOW (5.3%), FROZEN (5%), KING KONG (4.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (4.8%), ALL MY SONS (4.7%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (2.3%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (1.9%), INK (1.8%), BURN THIS (1.7%), BEETLEJUICE (1.7%), MEAN GIRLS (1.7%), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (1.4%), TOOTSIE (1.3%), COME FROM AWAY (1.1%), KISS ME, KATE (0.9%), ALADDIN (0.7%), THE LION KING (0.6%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.2%), HADESTOWN (0.1%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.1%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (-15.8%), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (-11.7%), BE MORE CHILL (-1.9%), CHICAGO (-1.7%), WICKED (-1%), OKLAHOMA! (-0.7%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (-0.6%), NETWORK (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.2%),

