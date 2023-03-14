Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY GROSSES
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/12/23

Mar. 14, 2023  

Of note this week: A DOLL'S HOUSE opened at the Hudson on 3/9, PARADE is in previews at the Jacobs and opens on 3/16. One performance (Sat. 3/11 eve.) was cancelled. BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' is in previews at the Music Box and opens on 3/19. BAD CINDERELLA is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 3/23. SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET is in previews at the Lunt-Fontanne and opens on 3/26. LIFE OF PI began previews at the Schoenfeld and opens on 3/30. SHUCKED began previews at the Nederlander and opens on 4/4. CAMELOT began previews at the Beaumont and opens on 4/13. There were two capacities for WICKED at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: WICKED (9.7%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (7.8%), LEOPOLDSTADT (7.6%), CHICAGO (7.3%), HADESTOWN (6.9%), FUNNY GIRL (5.3%), PICTURES FROM HOME (5.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (5.1%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (4.7%), SIX (4.7%), A DOLL'S HOUSE (4.4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (3.6%), THE LION KING (3.1%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (3%), MJ THE MUSICAL (2.5%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (2.3%), ALADDIN (2.1%), & JULIET (1.8%), HAMILTON (1%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.9%), PARADE (0.5%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' (-5.7%), BAD CINDERELLA (-0.4%),

This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 229,771 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,638,821. The average ticket price was $124.64.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 13.22%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 13.81% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $124.64 is up $0.65 compared to last week.


Top 5 by This Week Gross
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $2,740,311
HAMILTON: $1,915,462
FUNNY GIRL: $1,850,558
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $1,805,510
WICKED: $1,689,369


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
PICTURES FROM HOME ($311,782), BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' ($415,251), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($483,378), LEOPOLDSTADT ($565,857), BAD CINDERELLA ($592,938)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED: $301,073
HAMILTON: $281,476
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $279,256
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $197,884
ALADDIN: $197,203


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
PARADE ($-52,803), THE LION KING ($-47,686), PICTURES FROM HOME ($-22,321), A DOLL'S HOUSE ($-13,783), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($9,761)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $209.94
FUNNY GIRL: $197.75
HAMILTON: $178.32
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $172.18
MJ THE MUSICAL: $147.06


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
BAD CINDERELLA ($68.44), PICTURES FROM HOME ($68.95), BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' ($85.32), ALADDIN ($89.80), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($89.95)


Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.7%
HAMILTON: 101.4%
CHICAGO: 100.3%
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 100%
THE BOOK OF MORMON: 99.4%


Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (67.1%), LEOPOLDSTADT (68.6%), PICTURES FROM HOME (70%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (70.4%), BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' (82%)


Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED: 1869
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 1498
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN': 1398
SOME LIKE IT HOT: 899
LEOPOLDSTADT: 653


Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
BAD CINDERELLA (-32),

Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



