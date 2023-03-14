Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/12/23

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 3/12/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: A DOLL'S HOUSE opened at the Hudson on 3/9, PARADE is in previews at the Jacobs and opens on 3/16. One performance (Sat. 3/11 eve.) was cancelled. BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' is in previews at the Music Box and opens on 3/19. BAD CINDERELLA is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 3/23. SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET is in previews at the Lunt-Fontanne and opens on 3/26. LIFE OF PI began previews at the Schoenfeld and opens on 3/30. SHUCKED began previews at the Nederlander and opens on 4/4. CAMELOT began previews at the Beaumont and opens on 4/13. There were two capacities for WICKED at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: WICKED (9.7%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (7.8%), LEOPOLDSTADT (7.6%), CHICAGO (7.3%), HADESTOWN (6.9%), FUNNY GIRL (5.3%), PICTURES FROM HOME (5.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (5.1%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (4.7%), SIX (4.7%), A DOLL'S HOUSE (4.4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (3.6%), THE LION KING (3.1%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (3%), MJ THE MUSICAL (2.5%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (2.3%), ALADDIN (2.1%), & JULIET (1.8%), HAMILTON (1%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.9%), PARADE (0.5%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' (-5.7%), BAD CINDERELLA (-0.4%),

This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 229,771 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,638,821. The average ticket price was $124.64.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 13.22%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 13.81% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $124.64 is up $0.65 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $2,740,311

HAMILTON: $1,915,462

FUNNY GIRL: $1,850,558

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $1,805,510

WICKED: $1,689,369





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PICTURES FROM HOME ($311,782), BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' ($415,251), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($483,378), LEOPOLDSTADT ($565,857), BAD CINDERELLA ($592,938)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED: $301,073

HAMILTON: $281,476

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $279,256

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $197,884

ALADDIN: $197,203





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

PARADE ($-52,803), THE LION KING ($-47,686), PICTURES FROM HOME ($-22,321), A DOLL'S HOUSE ($-13,783), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($9,761)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $209.94

FUNNY GIRL: $197.75

HAMILTON: $178.32

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $172.18

MJ THE MUSICAL: $147.06





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

BAD CINDERELLA ($68.44), PICTURES FROM HOME ($68.95), BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' ($85.32), ALADDIN ($89.80), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($89.95)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.7%

HAMILTON: 101.4%

CHICAGO: 100.3%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 100%

THE BOOK OF MORMON: 99.4%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (67.1%), LEOPOLDSTADT (68.6%), PICTURES FROM HOME (70%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (70.4%), BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' (82%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED: 1869

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 1498

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN': 1398

SOME LIKE IT HOT: 899

LEOPOLDSTADT: 653





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BAD CINDERELLA (-32),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..