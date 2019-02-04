Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/3/19

Feb. 4, 2019  
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/3/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance was:

Down for the week by attendance was: BEAUTIFUL (-11.4%), KINKY BOOTS (-10.1%), KING KONG (-9.1%), CHICAGO (-7.4%), TRUE WEST (-5.2%), MEAN GIRLS (-5%), CHOIR BOY (-4.7%), THE FERRYMAN (-4.5%), MY FAIR LADY (-4.5%), THE CHER SHOW (-4.4%), ANASTASIA (-4.2%), THE PROM (-4.1%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-3.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-3.3%), WAITRESS (-2.2%), NETWORK (-1.9%), FROZEN (-1.6%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-1.4%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-0.9%), THE LION KING (-0.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.8%), ALADDIN (-0.8%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.7%), WICKED (-0.4%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.2%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Casting for CURSED CHILD, MEAN GIRLS, ANGELS IN AMERICA & More Win at the Artios Awards!
  • VIDEO: ALADDIN Film Producer Discusses Jasmine's New 'Anthem'
  • THE BAND'S VISIT Will Close on Broadway this April
  • Kelli O'Hara Returns To London For Solo Concerts in November 2019
  • Veronica Dunne Returns to CHICAGO on February 12th
  • Alex Newell and More Join THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Lincoln Center

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE