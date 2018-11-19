Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/18/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/18/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: NETWORK (98.9%), BERNHARDT/HAMLET (9.5%), COME FROM AWAY (0.5%),

Down for the week by attendance was: THE NEW ONE (-22.6%), KINKY BOOTS (-18.0%), KING KONG (-15.1%), WAITRESS (-13.8%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-13.6%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-13.4%), BEAUTIFUL (-13.3%), SUMMER (-12.9%), ANASTASIA (-12.1%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-10.2%), THE PROM (-7.9%), MY FAIR LADY (-7.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-6.5%), THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (-6.4%), HEAD OVER HEELS (-6.4%), AMERICAN SON (-5.8%), CHICAGO (-5.6%), THE WAVERLY GALLERY (-5.5%), WICKED (-4.2%), MEAN GIRLS (-4.0%), TORCH SONG (-3.6%), THE CHER SHOW (-2.8%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-2.8%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-2.1%), ALADDIN (-2.0%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.7%), FROZEN (-1.6%), THE FERRYMAN (-0.6%), THE LION KING (-0.5%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.2%),

