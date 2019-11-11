Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/10/19
Up for the week by attendance was: THE LIGHTNING THIEF (17.7%), LINDA VISTA (17.7%), WAITRESS (16.6%), THE INHERITANCE (12.3%), MEAN GIRLS (9.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (8.5%), OKLAHOMA! (8.3%), CHICAGO (7.4%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (6.8%), THE SOUND INSIDE (6.3%), BETRAYAL (5%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (4.4%), TOOTSIE (4.3%), WICKED (4.2%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (3.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (3.1%), SLAVE PLAY (1.8%), COME FROM AWAY (1.2%), THE ROSE TATTOO (0.9%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (0.7%), HADESTOWN (0.6%), FROZEN (0.6%), BEETLEJUICE (0.5%), AMERICAN UTOPIA (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.3%), THE LION KING (0.3%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (0.3%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.2%),
Down for the week by attendance was: AIN'T TOO PROUD (-1.9%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (-1.4%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.7%), ALADDIN (-0.6%),
