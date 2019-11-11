Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/10/19

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/10/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: THE LIGHTNING THIEF (17.7%), LINDA VISTA (17.7%), WAITRESS (16.6%), THE INHERITANCE (12.3%), MEAN GIRLS (9.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (8.5%), OKLAHOMA! (8.3%), CHICAGO (7.4%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (6.8%), THE SOUND INSIDE (6.3%), BETRAYAL (5%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (4.4%), TOOTSIE (4.3%), WICKED (4.2%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (3.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (3.1%), SLAVE PLAY (1.8%), COME FROM AWAY (1.2%), THE ROSE TATTOO (0.9%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (0.7%), HADESTOWN (0.6%), FROZEN (0.6%), BEETLEJUICE (0.5%), AMERICAN UTOPIA (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.3%), THE LION KING (0.3%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (0.3%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: AIN'T TOO PROUD (-1.9%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (-1.4%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.7%), ALADDIN (-0.6%),

