Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/28/18

Oct. 29, 2018  
Up for the week by attendance was: MY FAIR LADY (4.6%), TORCH SONG (4.5%), THE WAVERLY GALLERY (2.8%), FROZEN (1.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (1.6%), CHICAGO (1.5%),

Down for the week by attendance was: ANASTASIA (-13.3%), AMERICAN SON (-10.1%), KINKY BOOTS (-7.6%), WAITRESS (-7.4%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-6.3%), HEAD OVER HEELS (-5.4%), KING KONG (-5.3%), WICKED (-5.0%), BEAUTIFUL (-4.9%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-3.9%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-3.2%), BERNHARDT/HAMLET (-1.8%), MEAN GIRLS (-1.8%), THE FERRYMAN (-1.3%), THE NAP (-1.2%), ALADDIN (-1.1%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-0.9%), SUMMER (-0.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.4%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-0.4%), THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (-0.2%), HAMILTON (-0.2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.2%), THE LION KING (-0.1%),

