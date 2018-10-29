Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/28/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/28/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...





Up for the week by attendance was: MY FAIR LADY (4.6%), TORCH SONG (4.5%), THE WAVERLY GALLERY (2.8%), FROZEN (1.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (1.6%), CHICAGO (1.5%),

Down for the week by attendance was: ANASTASIA (-13.3%), AMERICAN SON (-10.1%), KINKY BOOTS (-7.6%), WAITRESS (-7.4%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-6.3%), HEAD OVER HEELS (-5.4%), KING KONG (-5.3%), WICKED (-5.0%), BEAUTIFUL (-4.9%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-3.9%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-3.2%), BERNHARDT/HAMLET (-1.8%), MEAN GIRLS (-1.8%), THE FERRYMAN (-1.3%), THE NAP (-1.2%), ALADDIN (-1.1%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-0.9%), SUMMER (-0.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.4%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-0.4%), THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (-0.2%), HAMILTON (-0.2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.2%), THE LION KING (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

