Video: Mamie Parris Sings 'The Writing on the Wall' from Goodspeed's THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD

Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday to discuss Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, now playing at the August Wilson Theatre. In Cabaret, Redmayne plays 'The Emcee', a role played by Joel Grey in the 1966 and 1987 Broadway productions. He performs alongside Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles, replacing Jessie Buckley from the West End production. Both have been nominated for a Tony Award for their performance. Watch the interview!