Video: Watch the 30-Piece Encores! Orchestra Rehearse TITANIC

In this video, go inside the first day of rehearsals for the 30-piece Encores! Orchestra of Titanic, the final show in the 30th Encores! series. Guest Music Director Rob Berman speaks about bringing Maury Yeston's Tony-winning score to life, and original orchestrator Jonathan Tunick marvels over hearing his orchestrations played by the Encores! Orchestra.

Titanic features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone. Titanic is based on the true story of the RMS Titanic, the "unsinkable" ship that tragically sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. The show follows the passengers and crew aboard the ship. The production originally opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997 and ran for 804 performances. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The cast will include Shereen Ahmed (Kate Murphey), Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Jo Lampert (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus), join previously announced Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), and Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan).