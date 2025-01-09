Poll: Will Congestion Pricing Affect Your Travel Into The City?

As New York City prepares to implement Congestion Pricing on Sunday, January 5 - with a reduced daytime E-ZPass toll of $9 (down from the originally proposed $15) - we want to know how BroadwayWorld readers feel the new policy will affect their trips into Manhattan.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan, paused last year but now moving forward, aims to reduce traffic and pollution while providing $15 billion to support the MTA Capital Program. Although motorists will see lower rates at the start, the toll is expected to climb back to $15 by 2031.

We're asking our readers whether congestion pricing would impact how often they to Manhattan, and whether it might affect their mode of transportation. Take the poll to share your thoughts and see the results!

