Broadway Dreams to Launch 2024 Summer Intensive Tour

Broadway Dreams is kicking off its 2024 Summer Intensive Tour “Broadway Dreams Goes POP” on May 26, 2024 in Nashville, TN. The organization is known for its unique brand of intensive musical theater training and master classes taught by the theater industry's biggest stars and most influential creatives. The tour will offer intensives in eight U.S. cities and at Europa-Park in Rust, Germany. Throughout the weeklong intensives, rising stars in each city will participate in masterclasses focusing on acting, vocal performance, and dance. The program will culminate in public performances – dynamic Broadway-style cabarets held in both large and intimate venues, allowing students to perform alongside their Broadway idols.

In addition to the performance opportunities, each student will have a private audition before a panel of Broadway directors, choreographers, music directors, and leading casting directors who will provide valuable feedback throughout the process. Registration is still open in most cities, offering aspiring performers the chance to learn from the best in the industry and take their skills to the next level. For more information, or to register, click here.

“At Broadway Dreams we are most passionate about finding, fostering and propelling the next generation of musical theater stars forward by bridging the gap between the talent and the industry,” said Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Founder and President. “This past year we have seen more breakthroughs for our students than ever before with more than ?? students landing roles on Broadway, in national tours, television and film. If you're serious about a career on Broadway, you must join us this summer at Broadway Dreams. Your big break could be just around the corner.”

“All of us at Broadway Dreams are incredibly excited about our 2024 theme, Broadway Dreams Goes POP!,” said Nicholas Rodriguez, Broadway Dreams Artistic Director. We're ready to take everything you know about musical theater and Broadway and turn it on its head with rockin' musical arrangements, boundary-pushing dance, and in-your-face performances. Come along with us this summer and bring your passion and energy – it's going to be a wild ride!”

The 2024 Broadway Dreams Summer Intensive Tour will launch at Belmont University in Nashville, TN (through June 1) before continuing on to Pebblebrook High School in Atlanta, GA (June 2 - 7), Florida Children's Theatre in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl (June 9 - 15), Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, CA (June 24 - 26), Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts in Salt Lake City, UT (June 24 - 28), RWS Studios in New York City (July 14 - 19), The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas, TX (July 21 - 26), Central Piedmont Community College and Blumenthal Performing Arts (July 27 - August 3), and Europa-Park in Rust, Germany (August 4 - 10).

The Broadway Dreams Summer Intensive Tour is made possible in part through support provided by the Stanislaus Community Foundation, the Sook Family Foundation, and RWS Global.

Joining Broadway Dreams' Founder and President, Annette Tanner; Artistic Director, Nicholas Rodriguez (Company); and Directors of Engagement and Opportunity, Rachel Hoffman, CSA (The Telsey Office) and Peter Dunn, is an impressive roster of Broadway Dreams faculty, including directors, choreographers, and performers such as Tony Award-winner Alex Newell (Shucked), Emmy Award nominated choreographer Spencer Liff (“So You Think You Can Dance”), D.B. Bonds (Boop), Michael McElroy (Rent), Sarah Hartmann (Anastasia), John Bronston (Hadestown), Diana DeGarmo (“American Idol,” Hairspray), Ace Young (“American Idol,” Hair), Warren Egypt Franklin (Hamilton), Christopher Campbell (MJ: The Musical), Carina-Kay Louchiey (MJ: The Musical), Vincent Rodriguez III (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ: The Musical), Jeff Gorti (Chicago), Tristan Hill (Hamilton), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Maxx Reed (Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark), Sarah Bowden (Moulin Rouge), and more.

Founded in 2006, Broadway Dreams offers mentorship-driven performing arts training programs throughout the year, drawing on a wide network of teaching artists from the Broadway community, inspiring students to awaken their highest potential. Now in its 17th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,000 students in more than 8 countries, including a record 3,200 in-person students in 2022 alone. Broadway Dreams has to-date awarded more than $1.5M in scholarships, with more than 150 students booking professional breakthrough jobs since 2018. The 2022 Showcase featured 52 students from cities across the United States, Kenya, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and Brazil.

Established by casting executive Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Foundation (“Broadway Dreams”) empowers aspiring young artists through performing arts training, with a focus on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year and are led by an exceptional faculty of respected entertainment professionals who: assess where all students are in their development process and where they need to be; teach student practical skills that can be applied immediately to elevate their performance levels; guide students to achieve physical, emotional, and artistic self-awareness that can be channeled effectively in their work.

The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Dr. Elizabeth Faulkner (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Marketing Chair), Adam C. Sansiveri, Margaret Busch, Michael Cox, Bruce Daitch, Martha Gorjanc, Bernie Jackson, Nanci Lewis, Danny and Georgina Louchiey, Victoria Morris, Alex Newell, Chris Roberts, Ryan Stana, Lynne Latham Slear, Ivan Williams, Peter and Kelly Bailey, and Sonya Schroeder.

The Broadway Dreams staff includes General Manager, RRR Creative / Ryan Ratelle; Artistic Director, Nicholas Rodriguez; Company Manager, Samantha Schoenfeld; Directors of Engagement and Opportunity, Rachel Hoffman and Peter Dunn; Director of Development, Joe Finocchario; Director Marketing, Hannah-Kathleen Hawkshaw; Social Media Manager Rico LeBron, and Executive Assistant, Alex Oleksy.

For more information on Broadway Dreams and its programs, please visit BroadwayDreams.org.