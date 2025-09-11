Broadway Dreams Are Coming True for Mira Sorvino

Click Here for More on BroadwayWorld's 2025 Fall Preview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mira Sorvino is officially on Broadway, and that's good... isn't it?! The Academy Award winner just stepped into Roxie Hart's heels in Chicago and will continue performances through Sunday, November 2, 2025.

"For me, Roxie Hart is innocent at heart, even though she does these kind of dastardly things at times," she told BroadwayWorld's Michael Major. "The murder is probably the worst of it [Laughs] but I don't think that Fred Casely was that good of a guy anyway!"

For Mira, appearing in a Broadway show is a lifelong dream come true and it's an experience that she is not taking for granted.

"I'm thrilled and overjoyed and I feel like the little girl in me, the eight-year-old in me that wanted to dance and sing and act, is having this beautiful moment where I'm being welcomed to do what I've always loved in one of the best shows in the world... on the Broadway stage. I mean... I'm so happy."

Chicago is running on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre.