Broadway Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month at VIVA BROADWAY- Watch the Full Event!

The Broadway League just presented Viva Broadway, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, today in Duffy Square (W 46th St. & Broadway). The free outdoor celebration was hosted by singer, actress and National Viva Broadway Ambassador Bianca Marroquin.

The program included performances from current and recent Broadway stars including Kathryn Allison, from Aladdin; Ashley de la Rosa, currently appearing in Mean Girls; Enrique Segura, who currently plays Ed in The Lion King; Mariand Torres, most recently seen as Elphaba in Wicked; and Ana Villafañe known for her role as Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet! The Musical - The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan. In addition, Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton) will perform her new single Amor Sin Fronteras, from the upcoming album and book, Fandango at the Wall.

This year's event is sponsored by the Hispanic Federation with the support of the Times Square Alliance and Clear Channel Outdoor.

VIVA BROADWAY is an audience development partnership with the Hispanic community to help bridge the world of Broadway with Latino audiences around the country. The long-term initiative aims to increase awareness about Broadway while culturally enriching lives, bringing families together, and building new careers in the theatre.

Watch the full event below!

