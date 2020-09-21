Broadway Catch Up: September 21- Liz Callaway, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Neil Patrick Harris, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Callaway sings in her car, Webber discusses Song & Dance, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Liz Callaway, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Neil Patrick Harris, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Neil Patrick Harris discusses how he met his husband!

James Corden connects with "Magical Misfits" author Neil Patrick Harris, who recently shared he and his family had contracted the coronavirus earlier in the year but are fully recovered. James asks Neil about how he and his husband, David, met. And Neil talks about what his experience has been like to act in the new "Matrix" film.

Quentin Garzón and Richard Todd Adams sing 'Lily's Eyes'!

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Richard Todd Adams singing "Lily's Eyes" from The Secret Garden.

David Byrne discusses collaborating with Spike Lee on American Utopia!

David Byrne shares his hopes for the return of Broadway, talks about collaborating with Spike Lee to film his Broadway show David Byrne's American Utopia and his project, We Are Not Divided.

Samantha Massell, Ben Fankauser and Alex Wyse celebrate Rosh Hashanah!

Veteran Broadway performers Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof, The Flamingo Kid), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Beautiful), and Alex Wyse (Waitress, Spring Awakening) perform Avinu Malkeinu to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Liz Callaway sings 'Meadowlark' in her car!

Liz shared: "This is one of my all-time favorite songs to sing! I first sang it as a singing waitress when I moved to NYC, and will NEVER stop singing it. Meadowlark is not an especially easy song to sing sitting down, but this was a special request for my AutoTunes series."

Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses the creation of Song & Dance!

Webber called Song & Dance "arguably one of my favourite pieces of work that I've made." He told the story of the creation of the show, played a bit of Take That Look Off Your Face, and more.

I thought I'd take you through a bit of the backstory to Song & Dance, arguably one of my favourite pieces of work that I've made. - ALW pic.twitter.com/ud86WTyESC - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) September 20, 2020

Cherry Jones accepts her Emmy Award for Succession!

Cherry Jones took home her third Emmy Award this weekend for her role in Succession. Saturday night was the fifth night of the virtual Creative Arts Emmys ceremony. Jones accepted her award in a pre-recorded acceptance speech.

"To all the outrageously gifted artists who concoct and make Succession, especially Mr Armstrong, Mr McKay and Mr Rich, thank you for allowing my Pierce cousins and me to come and do battle with your Roys. It was an artistic high," she said.

Related Articles