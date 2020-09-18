Broadway Catch Up: September 18 - Ben Platt, Karen Olivo, Cynthia Nixon, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Olivo sings from In the Heights, Nixon talks about the pandemic, and more.

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Ben Platt, Karen Olivo, Cynthia Nixon, and more!

Ben Platt & Kelly Clarkson react to their cover of 'Make You Feel My Love'!

Ben Platt looks back at his iconic performance of "Make You Feel My Love" on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and dishes on which of his legendary co-stars on "The Politician" makes him the most starstruck.

Karen Olivo sings 'It Won't Be Long Now'!

Karen Olivo's concert with Seth Rudetsky is now available On Demand on BroadwayWorld Events until September 25!

Cynthia Nixon compares 2020 to the AIDS crisis

Cynthia Nixon shares how the events of this year compare to the AIDS crisis, discusses how the political climate in New York has changed since she ran for governor and expands on her New York Times op-ed.

Donna McKechnie and more in the music video for 'Love Don't Answer to No One'!

Amas Musical Theatre and La Vie Productions (R. Erin Craig, Producer) announced today the release of a Zoom-inspired music video of "Love Don't Answer to No One" from the musical Victory Train by David Buskin and Jake Holmes.

