Broadway Catch Up: September 1 - Sierra Boggess, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Stars, and More!

Hear an exclusive clip from Boggess' recent performance as part of the Seth Concert Series!

Sierra Boggess performs 'How Could I Ever Know'!

Sierra Boggess' performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, aired on Sunday and Monday. Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, featuring Boggess singing 'How Could I Ever Know' from The Secret Garden!

Freestyle Love Supreme stars chat with Ariel, Trevor, and Chandler Kinney!

Ariel, Trevor, and Chandler Kinney drop mics with Aneesa 'Young Nees' Folds and Anthony 'Two Touch' Veneziale from Freestyle Love Supreme.

Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman's on-air segments air daily on Disney Channel, and are also available on YouTube. The telegenic pair have a natural rapport from their work on "Zombies 2." They're also hosts of "Disney Fam Jam," a dance competition series on Disney Channel.

Watch an excerpt from Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's opera, Blue!

With the support of The Glimmerglass Festival, the "Blue" casts of The Glimmerglass Festival and Washington National Opera joined for a poignant musical offering from the Music Critics Association of North America's Best New Opera of 2020.

Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's opera celebrates and uplifts Black love, families, and communities, and reveals the devastating effects when the worst comes to pass.

Billy Porter releases 'For What It's Worth' (JLG Remix)!

Billy Porter has released For What It's Worth (JLG Remix). The track is available on all streaming platforms and digital retailer.

