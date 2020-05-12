Broadway Catch Up: May 12 - Rob McClure, Myra Lucretia Taylor, JERSEY BOYS Cast Members Jarrod Spector, Andy Karl, Richard H. Blake, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Rob McClure, Jarrod Spector, Andy Karl, Richard H. Blake, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Moulin Rouge! cast members, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Rob McClure brings back #ConductorCam!

McClure took to Twitter to post the latest video in his series. In this video, McClure conducts Into the Woods while filling in on the keys.

Moulin Rouge! cast members perform 'Lady Marmalade'!

Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James and Jeigh Madjus performed the song from their respective homes for CBS Sunday Morning's Sunday Matinee series!

#SundayMorning #SundayMatinee



Hello, hey Joe! You wanna give it a go?



What are the soul sistas of the @MoulinRougeBway doing during Quarantine? We'll let them tell you in this exclusive performance for "Sunday Matinee" https://t.co/E6axVhJZT0 pic.twitter.com/AGbNI7Cgcs - CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) May 10, 2020

Former Jersey Boys cast members perform 'Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You'

Jarrod Spector, Andy Karl, Richard H. Blake, Quinn VanAntwerp, Preston Truman Boyd, and Dominic Nolfi put together the special video for Amanda Kloots and baby Elvis for Mother's Day!

Melody Betts sings 'Home'!

Betts took on the Beauty and the Beast song as part of Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME series!

Myra Lucretia Taylor performs from The Tempest!

Taylor performed the monologue as part of The Public's Brave New Shakespeare series!

Back to the Future: The Musical cast performs 'The Power of Love'!

The cast came together virtually as part of Josh Gad's 'Reunited Apart' series to perform the Huey Lewis & The News number!





Related Articles