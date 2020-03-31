Broadway Catch Up: March 31 - Original FUN HOME Kids Pay Tribute, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out today's highlights from over the weekend, from stars including the kids of Fun Home, Ethan Slater, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ashley Park, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

The original Fun Home kids perform a tribute song!

The original kids of Fun Home have created a touching tribute to the heroes working during the current health crisis.

Sydney Lucas shared the video on Instagram, which also features original cast members Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, and Gabriella Pizzolo.

Jeremy Schonfeld shares an inspirational song!

The composer/lyricist and performer posted a video to Facebook, of himself playing a new song to help people cope with the trying times.

He also offered some inspirational words. "Was thinking about arts and artists and anybody else who faces the darkness, especially in dark times such as these," he said. "Wrote this tune for us. Don't give up hope."

Ashley Park offers words of inspiration!

New York City Center has cancelled its production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, due to the current health crisis. The production was set to star Ashley Park, who released a heartfelt statement regarding the cancellation on Twitter.

"I have SUCH hope & faith that all that is being taken from us right now, is merely paving a way to birth new doors and opportunities for us all," she writes.

? Hi friends, the reality of this all feels deeply strange to swallow sometimes. So here's a thought from my heart to yours a??i??: https://t.co/VIgbztngaL pic.twitter.com/QJvm4a09Ob - Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) March 30, 2020

The performer took to Instagram to post a video of herself singing 'Orpheus' by Sara Bareilles.

The Lopez Family sings 'Let It Be'!

Academy Award-winning songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, hit social media today with their children to show off some more impressive four-part harmony on The Beatles classic, "Let It Be"

John Leguizamo and more sing 'The Social Distancing Song'!

John Leguizamo, Joel Perez and the cast of La Jolla Playhouse's Kiss My Aztec! have posted a video of them performing 'The Social Distancing Song.'

Ethan Slater and the cast of Assassins hold a virtual rehearsal!

Ethan Slater took to Instagram to post a video of himself and his fellow cast members rehearsing for their currently on-pause production of Assassins.

Leslie Odom Jr. performs 'Go Crazy'!

The performer was a guest on Monday, March 30's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. Joining them via Skype, Odom Jr. performed his single "Go Crazy" from home!

The Barricade Boys and more sing 'Bring Him Home'!

With a heartfelt message to "Stay at home and support the NHS so they can bring your loved ones home", The Barricade Boys have joined forces with some very special guests to put together a stunning rendition of "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables.

The video features Ramin Karimloo, Alfie Boe, and more!





