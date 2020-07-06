Broadway Catch Up: July 6 - Ben Platt, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Patrick Stewart, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Ben Platt, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Patrick Stewart, and more!

The 40th anniversary edition of A Capitol Fourth featured performances by: Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renée Fleming, The Temptations, Trace Adkins, Andy Grammer, Yolanda Adams, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Gonzalez, and members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

Ben Platt talks The Politician, Broadway shutdown, and more!

Ben Platt was a guest on The View on July 2. In his interview, he talked about the new season of The Politician, the extension of the Broadway shutdown, as well as his experience marching in local Black Lives Matter protests.

'Weird Al' Yankovic releases new video for 'The Hamilton Polka'!

'Weird Al' Yankovic has released a new video of his song The Hamilton Polka, set to clips from the filmed production on Disney+. The Hamilton Polka was first released as part of the Hamildrop series in 2018.

Sir Patrick Stewart continues #ASonnetADay with Sonnet 73!

Sir Patrick Stewart is continuing his #ASonnetADay series on Twitter! This time, he's reading Sonnet 73, which he says he has been reading and working on for decades.

Hamilton musicians perform 'Stars and Stripes Forever'!

In a special 4th of July edition of Saturday Night on Broadway, Kurt Crowley, Alex Lacamoire, and more created a special performance of 'Stars and Stripes Forever.' The song included little interludes that fans of Hamilton and In the Heights may recognize!

Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses The Woman in White!

Andrew Lloyd Webber shared a video discussing The Woman in White, and shared a clip of Anne Hathaway in the show, in honor of 17 years since the show's workshop.

