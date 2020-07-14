Broadway Catch Up: July 14 - Audra McDonald, Sir Patrick Stewart, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Audra McDonald, Sir Patrick Stewart, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Audra McDonald sings 'Down With Love'!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Check out an exclusive clip from Audra McDonald's concert, which premiered this weekend, featuring McDonald singing 'Down With Love'!

Sir Patrick Stewart celebrates his 80th birthday with Shakespeare's Sonnet 80!

Sir Patrick Stewart celebrated his 80th birthday yesterday with Shakespeare's Sonnet 80, as part of his #ASonnetADay series!

Members of the Black Voices Project perform 'You Will Be Found'!

Members of the Black Voices Project have come together to perform a powerful reinterpretation of "You Will Be Found" in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Sasha Allen, and more sing 'Who You Love'!

Chaining Zero's "Chaining Zero Sessions" concludes this week with a final release from the new musical performed by top Broadway, West End and Nashville talent. This week the team releases "Who You Love" a rousing power ballad that explores the pain and beauty of the emotion that hits when you're least likely to be looking for it.

