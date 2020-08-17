Broadway Catch Up: August 17 - Jeremy O. Harris, Kristin Chenoweth, Lena Hall, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Hall takes over our Instagram, Chenoweth surprises Wicked fans, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Kristin Chenoweth, Lena Hall, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Lena Hall takes over our Instagram!

Lena Hall took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story on Friday, August 14. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights to get a peek inside her day leading up to her Obsessed: Alanis Morissette concert.

Quentin Garzón, Kay Trinidad and Sam Primack sing 'You Don't Know/I Am the One'!

Quentin Garzón, Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid) and Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen) have come together virtually to perform You Don't Know/I Am the One'.

Kristin Chenoweth stops by Greatest #AtHomeVideos!

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth stops by in the latest episode of Greatest #AtHomeVideos to help series host Cedric the Entertainer plan a surprise video conference for a group of theater fans who perform Broadway musicals in people's driveways.

Jonathan Groff performs 'Grow for Me' from Little Shop of Horrors!

Little Shop of Horrors has released a snippet on Twitter of Jonathan Groff singing Grow for Me!

Now's your chance to Seymour ? of Jonathan Groff in #LittleShopNYC in this brand new clip of "Grow For Me"! ? ? pic.twitter.com/QP23f5OGod - Little Shop of Horrors (@littleshopnyc) August 14, 2020

Jeremy O. Harris on why he doesn't miss 'theatre in a building'!

Jeremy O. Harris recently chatted with PBS NewsWire about what affect the pandemic is having on the theatre industry, the importance of keeping theatre alive, and more.

